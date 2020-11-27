Disney+ Watch Guide: November 27th – December 3rd

It’s an exciting week on Disney+ with the premiere of Black Beauty plus new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The library gets bigger this week with some new movies and shows added to the streaming service and we’re celebrating two milestone anniversaries this week in our Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Black Beauty
“In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Hard to Swallow/School of Fish”
“Mickey runs into trouble trying to make Pluto swallow a simple little pill. Mickey Mouse can’t seem to let Gubbles go on his first day of school.”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13”
“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”
Recently Added
Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions
Taylor Swift performs songs off her album “Folklore” along with her co-producers.
New on Disney+
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
The classic children’s book comes to life in Disney’s live-action comedy starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner.
The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
A stranded 16-year-old boy survives the wild Pacific Northwest with the help of his trusted dog.
From Our Family to Yours
Disney’s recent international animated ad campaign arrives on Disney+.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (s3)
Disney XD’s recent Maximum Venom event joins the rest of the series on Disney+.
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
This spin-off of ABC’s Once Upon a Time expands Wonderland into its own series.
Party Animals (s1)
National Geographic creates funny music videos out of video clips of animals doing hilarious things.
Alaska: Port Protection
Nat Geo documents people living in the harshest winter conditions in Alaska.
Library Highlights
55th Anniversary – That Darn Cat
Hayley Mills and Dean Jones starred in this Disney comedy that was released on December 2nd, 1965.
20th Anniversary – The Ultimate Christmas Present
Brenda Song and Spencer Breslin co-starred in this DCOM about kids who steal Santa’s weather-making machine, which premiered on December 1st, 2020.
Holiday Films on Disney+
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Frozen
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Frozen 2
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Paws 2
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
- “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)
- “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)
- “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)
- “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)
- “Skinner's Sense of Snow” (S12E8)
- “She of Little Faith” (S13E6)
- “Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)
- “Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)
- “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)
- “The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)
- “The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)
- “Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)
- “White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)
- “I Won't Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)
- “The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)
- “Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)
- “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, November 27th – National Native American Heritage Day – Buffalo Dreams
- Saturday, November 28th – Red Planet Day – Roving Mars
- Sunday, November 29th – National Chocolates Day – Frozen
- Monday, November 30th – Perpetual Youth Day – Tuck Everlasting
- Tuesday, December 1st – Eat a Red Apple Day – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Wednesday, December 2nd – National Mutt Day – Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- Thursday, December 3rd – International Day of Persons with Disabilities – Miracle in Lane 2
