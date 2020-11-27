Disney+ Watch Guide: November 27th – December 3rd

It’s an exciting week on Disney+ with the premiere of Black Beauty plus new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The library gets bigger this week with some new movies and shows added to the streaming service and we’re celebrating two milestone anniversaries this week in our Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Hard to Swallow/School of Fish”

“Mickey runs into trouble trying to make Pluto swallow a simple little pill. Mickey Mouse can’t seem to let Gubbles go on his first day of school.”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

Recently Added

Taylor Swift performs songs off her album “Folklore” along with her co-producers.

New on Disney+

The classic children’s book comes to life in Disney’s live-action comedy starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner.

A stranded 16-year-old boy survives the wild Pacific Northwest with the help of his trusted dog.

Disney’s recent international animated ad campaign arrives on Disney+.

Disney XD’s recent Maximum Venom event joins the rest of the series on Disney+.

This spin-off of ABC’s Once Upon a Time expands Wonderland into its own series.

National Geographic creates funny music videos out of video clips of animals doing hilarious things.

Nat Geo documents people living in the harshest winter conditions in Alaska.

Library Highlights

55th Anniversary – That Darn Cat

Hayley Mills and Dean Jones starred in this Disney comedy that was released on December 2nd, 1965.

20th Anniversary – The Ultimate Christmas Present

Brenda Song and Spencer Breslin co-starred in this DCOM about kids who steal Santa’s weather-making machine, which premiered on December 1st, 2020.

Holiday Films on Disney+

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now