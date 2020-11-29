TV Recap: “The Simpsons” Season 32, Episode 8 – “The Road to Cincinnati”

by | Nov 29, 2020 9:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s regular recap of new episodes of The Simpsons on the FOX Network. This week’s installment, entitled “The Road to Cincinnati,” is the 8th episode of the long-running animated sitcom’s 32nd season.

Chalkboard gag: None.

Couch gag: None.

We open with a meeting of principals and Superintendent Chalmers (voiced by Hank Azaria). Principal Seymour Skinner (Harry Shearer) tries to one-up his fellow principals’ jokes, to no avail. Chalmers reveals he is giving the keynote address at a convention in Cincinnati and the budget allows for a plus-one, so he invites the principal with the highest test score. “That’s not fair– Finch runs the School for Gifted Test-Takers,” says Skinner. Back at Springfield Elementary School, Principal Skinner practices his poor high-five skills while administering Bart Simpson’s (Nancy Cartwright) detention. Bart tries giving Seymour some advice on how to be more likeable. Superintendent Chalmers gets a call from Finch, who tells him he can’t make it due to food poisoning. Skinner pulls up in a taxi, having learned about Finch’s ailment on social media, and Chalmers reluctantly agrees to travel to Cincinnati with his least-favorite subordinate.

On the airplane, Chalmers admits to being a nervous flyer, and Skinner suggests taking comfort in the surrounding passengers’ various emotional support animals. Chalmers  further flips out when he realizes everyone is taking their shoes off and he and Skinner get booted from the plane and the entire Air Cincinnati airline. Skinner vows to get Chalmers to the keynote speech on time, though his car is being winterized. He returns home to borrow his mother Agnes’s car, and she says he did a nice job re-beading her eyeglass chain, so “a boy should have friends.” On the open road, the unlikely pair of colleagues clash over the song stuck on the car radio with no volume knob. They pass through Missouri, while Skinner reads The Lonely Person Guide to Cincinnati. Chalmers pulls over to pick up three hitchhikers, who it turns out are improvisational Shakespearean actors, much to his chagrin. “You are the only ones having fun! Just you!” Chalmers yells just before he crashes into a soybean silo.

Arrested by local police, Chalmers and Skinner must face a “backwoods judge” who demands to know who dragged her into court on a Saturday. Skinner sees that the judge is an ornery old lady just like his mother, so he believes he can be of help in dealing with her. He gives her a manicure and she lets them off with a warning. Skinner and Chalmers drive past a restaurant called “Steamed Hams” and wind up at a biker bar, where Chalmers says he owes Skinner a beer for getting them out of trouble. The spot turns out to be a cyclist bar that only serves energy gels and oxygen. “You two oil-burners might want to skidaddle before my resting heart rate exceeds 60 BPM,” warns a threatening biker.” Our protagonists accidentally knock over a row of bike computers. “All our stats were on there! And they hadn’t synced yet!” A chase ensues between the bikers and the educators. Suddenly, Skinner calls in his veteran friends in wheelchairs (the “Wheel Team 6 Para-Marathoners”) who all scare away their enemies.

Chalmers and Skinner stay at a bed-and-breakfast with points Seymour had saved up on trips with his mother. Skinner calls Finch, who reminds Chalmers that he promised to fire Skinner and promote Finch to “the big-time,” as principal of Springfield Elementary. Listening in on the other line, Skinner reacts in a reversal of the frustrated exclamation usually reserved for him… “Chalmerrrrrs!” Skinner picks a fight in the bed-and-breakfast dining room with his boss. He accidentally reveals he poisoned Finch so he could go on the trip. Chalmers lets loose and finally declares “I don’t like you!” The two go at it and make a mess of the hotel until Skinner gives up and leaves. Chalmers hitchhikes in a spaghetti truck the rest of the way to Cincinnati, and Skinner drives back home until he’s pulled over and realizes he switched jackets with Chalmers and has his speech in the pocket. At the convention, Chalmers attempts to wing it with what Skinner had in his pocket, like conversation starters. He realizes he respects Skinner, who shows up at that point with Chalmers’s cards. “Gary” begins to bore the crowd with his speech and then we cut back to Springfield, where the school kids mock the principal and the superintendent, as the two have now become friends.

In the coda, the Simpson family discuss what they’ve been up to, including a field trip to the fire station. Marge (Julie Kavner) reveals she bought tickets to Improv Shakespeare. “Can you imagine Shakespeare using a Tide Pod?” “No.”

The Simpsons airs Sunday nights on FOX.

Next week: Sorry Not Sorry”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed