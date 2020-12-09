“Frozen 2” Songwriters Talk About How the Songs Took on New Meaning in 2020 in New Episode of “Inside Frozen 2” Podcast

by | Dec 9, 2020 2:31 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

A year after the release of Frozen 2, ABC News’ Ginger Zee returns for a seventh episode of the Inside Frozen 2 podcast in an episode called “Legacy, Influence and Impact.” Joined by songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, this episode talks about how the songs from the film have taken on new meaning in 2020. Thinking this podcast series was over, waking up to this episode was a sweet surprise.

In the song “Into the Unknown,” Elsa is responding to a call known professionally in the music industry as a dies irae. From the global pandemic to pushing social injustice issues to the forefront of the global narrative, many people relate to the song on a new level and feel like they’re answering a call just like Elsa. The songwriters express their joy in the episode on how the world has used the song, including a viral video of someone in a big box store starting it and a stranger elsewhere finishing the call-and-response section.

For kids, “Some Things Never Change” has been the big hit from the film. This is also fitting because we’re all feeling scared and going through a lot of change in our lives. A particularly prophetic moment for parents is Olaf saying “This is fine” and trying to justify everything he doesn’t understand in “When I Am Older.” A lot of parents are particularly relating to that song.

“The Next Right Thing” was originally written about a person dealing with loss, but the songwriters have received lots of messages from friends and fans about the song helping them through their own moments of grief and loss this year. Sometimes it's not even about the loss of a loved one, but the loss of a job. The last line about a dawn coming but things never being the same again has proved a powerful one for listeners.

On a personal level, Kristen Anderson-Lopez shared that “Show Yourself” inspired her 15-year-old daughter to find a way to make this time at home more meaningful. Robert added some of the stories behind the song, which are featured in the Disney+ documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. One story not in the series is that the audiofile created of Idina Menzel’s demo of the song was corrupted and sounded horrific when they went to play it back.

This episode gets personal with the husband and wife songwriting team behind the music from both Frozen films, including how they’ve handled raising their kids during quarantine and what hobbies they’ve picked up. If you’re a fan of Kristen and Bobby as songwriters, the real magic of this episode is getting to know a lot more about them as people. They also tease a few new projects they’re working on, including two for Disney, one of which will be aimed more at adults. I hope we don’t have to wait too long to find out more about these top secret future releases.

You can listen to all episodes of Inside Frozen 2 on ABC Audio and your favorite podcast app.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed