Commemorate the New Year with shopDisney’s 2021 Collectible Key

2021 is almost here, and Disney collectors can start the year off right with shopDisney’s newest Collectible Key. As we make resolutions for the new year, this key with its primary color scheme is a great reminder that sometimes all we need to do to unlock the magic is keep things simple and go back to the basics.

Before we say goodbye to 2020, shopDisney is giving fans a chance to bring home not one, but two more Collectible Keys to commemorate the season.

Fans can ring in in the New Year with the 2021 Collectible Key from shopDisney.com

The 2021 Key is yellow, red, and blue. The end of the key includes the iconic Disney “D” in yellow and is covered with red Mickey Mouse heads. The center of the key is red and features a large “2021” in the middle with celebrating Mickey and Minnie on both sides of the numbers. The front end of the key is blue and has a red Disney Castle to represent the key’s teeth.

Additionally, as previously announced, the Soul -themed Key will be on shopDisney on December 31st

Don’t delay! The collectible keys arrive on shopDisney at 7am PT on December 31st and will be available for a limited time only.

