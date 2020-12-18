“Soul” Merchandise Spotlight: RSVLTS, HUE Unlimited, shopDisney and More

Pixar fans aren’t the only ones excited for the release of Soul. Retails are getting in on the fun with new collections and merchandise that will have your heart singing for more! We’ve already showcased some of our favorite items as they debuted, but there’s so much to enjoy. Let’s take a look!
RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)
Combining comfortable fashion with Disney fandom, RSVLTS newest styles focus “solely” on Pixar’s upcoming feature film.
Soul by HUE Unlimited
Earlier this year, we shared about Soul artwork coming from HUE Unlimited and those items are now available on Amazon. Four artists offer their interpretations of the film’s characters in this fun and colorful collection.
Little Golden Book
Remember growing up and reading Little Golden Books? Now you can share the joy of these storybooks with the next generation.
Amazon
Whether for play or display, Pixar fans of all ages will love collecting these adorable plush and Funko Pop! characters.
Funko Keychains
Funko Pop! 22
Funko Pop! Joe Gardner
Funko Pop! Mr. Mittens
Funko Pop! Moonwind
shopDisney
shopDisney has become the go-to destination for all things related to Soul. From mini figures and home accessories to toys and clothing, all of your Pixar needs can be found here!
Soul Reusable Tote | shopDisney – $3.99
More Soul Shopping
If these items have your toes tapping, the good news is there’s even more Soul-themed items to check out!
- The Soul Special Edition Key is available now to Disney Movie Insiders for 650 points, and will also arrive on shopDisney on December 31st!
- Soul Happy Meal toys are now available at McDonald’s!
- Currently we’re big fans of the blue-light blocking glasses from Prive Revaux that come in three frame styles.
- Music lovers will want to pre-order the special edition vinyl release of the film’s soundtrack.
- In early November, shopDisney gave us the first wave of movie tie-in merchandise that included books and shirts for the whole family. They’ve since added jewelry and collectible figures!