“Soul” Merchandise Spotlight: RSVLTS, HUE Unlimited, shopDisney and More

Pixar fans aren’t the only ones excited for the release of Soul. Retails are getting in on the fun with new collections and merchandise that will have your heart singing for more! We’ve already showcased some of our favorite items as they debuted, but there’s so much to enjoy. Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)

Combining comfortable fashion with Disney fandom, RSVLTS newest styles focus “solely” on Pixar’s upcoming feature film.

Soul by HUE Unlimited

Earlier this year, we shared about Soul artwork coming from HUE Unlimited and those items are now available on Amazon. Four artists offer their interpretations of the film’s characters in this fun and colorful collection.

Little Golden Book

Remember growing up and reading Little Golden Books? Now you can share the joy of these storybooks with the next generation.

Amazon

Whether for play or display, Pixar fans of all ages will love collecting these adorable plush and Funko Pop! characters.

Funko Keychains

Funko Pop! 22

Funko Pop! Joe Gardner

Funko Pop! Mr. Mittens

Funko Pop! Moonwind

shopDisney

shopDisney has become the go-to destination for all things related to Soul. From mini figures and home accessories to toys and clothing, all of your Pixar needs can be found here!

More Soul Shopping

If these items have your toes tapping, the good news is there’s even more Soul-themed items to check out!