The Sweep Spot Ep. #300 – Chris Merritt: Art Director, Show Designer, Author

In our milestone 300th Episode, Chris Merritt joins us to talk about his work as an Art Director and Show Designer on iconic Disneyland Resort attractions, knowing Marc and Alice Davis, and his popular books, including his epic two volumes on Marc Davis. Plus, we discuss current Disneyland Resort events, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com