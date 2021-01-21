Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 45: THX 1138 with Brian Rowe

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #45: THX 1138 with Brian Rowe

Date: January 21st, 2021 (recorded January 16th)

In the “Who’s the Bossk?” second-season premiere, host Mike Celestino welcomes guest Brian Rowe of the “Film at Fifty” podcast to discuss George Lucas’s very first film “THX 1138” as the inaugural episode in the show’s yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

