The Sweep Spot Ep. #301- Disneyland 1961 with Jim Korkis

Disney historian & author Jim Korkis joins us to talk about what was going on at Disneyland in 1961, which was SIXTY years ago! Jim is known for his meticulous attention to getting the historical details correct. Plus, we discuss current Disneyland Resort events, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com