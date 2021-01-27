“Barely Necessities” Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for January 26th

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs inspirations are all about dogs, 101 Dalmatians to be exact! And the theme is fitting because the film is celebrating its 60th anniversary!

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but, all of them will be fun. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Sleepy

We start off with something nice and cozy for that much needed nap. Of course this is a great look even if you aren’t catching some ZZZs.

Happy

We’re feeling all sorts of happy with these dalmatian spotted pants by Eggie. And guess what? Some of the spots are hidden Mickeys!

Grumpy

When you’re not in the best of moods, allow Roger, Antita and the pups to help you change your tune! This Precious Moments music box plays the Dalmatian Plantation from the end of 101 Dalmatians.

Dopey

Bring a little bling to your jewelry box with this cute 101 Dalmatians necklace. It might not be the most practical item to own, but it’s just too cute to pass up!

Sneezy

Oh Sneezy, we fell ya. It’s never fun to have such a strong reaction to everything! While we can’t control how pepper makes us sneeze, we can at least keep it in a fun salt and pepper shaker set.

Bashful

You may be timid when it comes to your Dalmatians fandom, and that’s ok, because Coach has the solution. You can proudly wear this purse that features a subtle Dalmatian Print and isn’t covered in spots.

Doc

Finally, we’re taking a more practical Doc-like approach with this pendulum clock which has several functions for the home. First of all it's a clock. It also makes for a great decoration. The pendulum aspect is the dog’s wagging tail which doubles as a handy rhythm device.

That's it for this week's Sensational Seven!