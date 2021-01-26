“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 26th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 13 – January 26, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

Today we start off with the latest National Geographic items to hit shopDisney, before journeying around the Disney Parks to see what’s new. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we look at Disney-themed Lovepop cards and bouquets. Next we check out the Rebecca Hook collections on shopDisney designed for Disney Vacation Club members and Annual Passholders. Then we head to the Bay Area for a peek at the Walt Disney Family Museum WWII exhibit merchandise. We finish up our new merch talk with Ralph Wiggum Pop!, RockLove’s S.W.O.R.D. necklace, the latest Marvel Loungefly, and Star Wars collections on Amazon.

As always Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven picks for the week which features a fun "101 Dalmatians" theme, and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Sensational Seven Picks

