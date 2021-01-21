D23 Gold Members Can Save 20% Off shopDisney Orders Through January 30th, 2021

D23 Gold Members can now save 20% off shopDisney orders over $65 through January 30th, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Gold Members can take advantage of a new perk at shopDisney, saving 20% off purchases of $65 instead of the usual 10% discount.
- This new offer was announced today and uses a special discount code when checking out at shopDisney, “D23January.”
- Members must be logged into the same Disney account that their D23 Gold Membership is under in order to gain the discount at the time of checkout.
- In addition, D23 members can print out a coupon that can be used in physical Disney Store locations. Be sure to check if your local store is open and what restrictions may be in place before you go.
- Don’t forget to also use the free shipping promo code “SHIPMAGIC” if your order total is greater than $75.
- Not a D23 Gold Member? Learn more about this year’s Collector’s Set that members receive with a 2021 Gold Membership.
- D23 members can also purchase exclusive member merchandise including pin sets and the Fantastic Worlds map puzzle.
How to Access D23’s 20% January Discount on shopDisney:
- Visit shopDisney.com and make sure you’re logged in with the same Disney account that your D23 Gold Membership is attached to.
- Add eligible items to your shopping cart (Note: Some items on shopDisney are not eligible for discounts).
- Type the Promotion Code “D23JANUARY” into the Promo Code area.
- The promotion will be applied at checkout if eligible.