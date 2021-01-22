Loungefly Debuts Marvel Scene Collection Featuring Skottie Young Character Artwork

Bring the best of Marvel with you wherever you go with these latest Loungefly accessories! Stay trendy and protect yourself with the help of seven favorite Marvel heroes captured in the style of artist Skottie Young.

Loungefly Marvel Scene

“Keep your favorite Marvel superheroes close with Loungefly’s Marvel Scene collection. Thor, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and Iron Man move in to save the galaxy from Thanos’ next attempt to take over the galaxy.”

Marvel Funko Pop! Pins

In addition to their own fabulous collection of items, Loungefly is also selling these super fun Funko Pop! Pins.

Marvel Thanos Funko Pop! Pin – $25.00



More Loungefly Marvel Fashions

Bring even more of the Marvel universe into your life with these fun bags, wallets and lanyards. No matter what mood you’re in, there’s a Loungefly Marvel style to capture exactly how you’re feeling.