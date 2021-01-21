Discover Your Spirit for Adventure with New National Geographic Collection on shopDisney

Whether you’re traveling across the country, taking in the great outdoors, or just making your daily commute, be prepared for a new year of adventure with the latest National Geographic merchandise collection on shopDisney.
National Geographic Travel Collection
shopDisney has just launched a new National Geographic Collection that’s perfect for anyone on the go. The collection includes classic baseball caps, a pullover sweatshirt, hoodie, backpack and luggage with the signature NatGeo logo and color scheme. National Geographic is all about adventure so who better to turn to when it comes to your latest one – even if it’s at home on the couch!
Luggage
Backpacks
National Geographic Backpack – Black – $140.99
National Geographic Backpack – Gray – $90.99
Gloves
Headwear
Jacket
Sweatshirts
