National Geographic Offering Exclusive Framed Photographs for Magazine Subscribers Through Framebridge

National Geographic has partnered with online custom framing service Framebridge to offer magazine subscribers exclusive access to custom-framed National Geographic photographs with an optional exclusive National Geographic yellow-lacquered frame.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic Magazine subscribers can spruce up their homes with some of National Geographic’s most incredible photographs of all time through an exclusive offer with Framebridge.
- Through Framebridge, magazine subscribers also get to choose their custom frame and have the option of an exclusive National Geographic yellow-lacquered border like the one that frames every issue of the magazine.
- Among the options are world-famous photographs like the rusted bow of the Titanic taken by Emory Kristof in 1985, a signed print of which sold at auction by Christies for $1,875 in 2012.
- Taken in 1929 by Clifton R. Adams, a black and white photograph of a man looking up at the Eiffel Tower in Paris is one of the oldest in this collection of framable prints.
- This offer is only available to subscribers of National Geographic Magazine and new subscribers can save 15% off their favorite print.
- Visit natgeo.com/framed for more information.