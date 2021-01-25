Marvel Lucha Libre Funko Pop! Figures Make Their Way to shopDisney

Late last year, Marvel announced a partnership with AAA Lucha Libre to release unique clothing, accessories and collectibles themed inspired by the Mexican wrestling league. The Funko Pop! figures have been available directly from Funko and have now arrived at shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Marvel Lucha Libre Funko Pop!

Clear some space in your collection and get ready to cheer for your favorite Marvel superhero turned Lucha Libre wrestler! From Captain Marvel to Wolverine, these heroes are ready to take on whoever or whatever comes at them. Reimagined as traditional luchadors each keeps their classic color scheme, in addition to a wrestler's mask so they can take crime off the streets and settle things in the ring.

Spider-Man

Venom