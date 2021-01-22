“Star Wars: Adventure Across The Galaxy” Brings Exclusive Merchandise Drops To Amazon

The Star Wars team at Lucasfilm announced a new merchandise program coming exclusively to Amazon called “Adventure Across the Galaxy” starting today.

“Adventure Across the Galaxy” will give fans themed merchandise from across the Star Wars universe with eight different drops throughout the year.

Merchandise will include toys, home, collectibles, apparel, and much more, with some of the items being exclusive to Amazon.

Today’s merchandise drop takes us to the planet Hoth. All items can be viewed on Amazon.com/StarWars

Star Wars The Black Series Archive Han Solo (Hoth) Toy 6-Inch-Scale The Empire Strikes Back Collectible Figure

Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo (Hoth) by Hasbro is a rerelease from Hasbro in celebration of Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary.

Star Wars Hoth Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)

Star Wars Visit Hoth Poster T-Shirt

Heroes & Villains Star Wars Planet Hoth Wildlife Wompa T-shirt

Star Wars Hoth Battle Plush 4-Pack, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, C-3PO & Stormtrooper

The next drop will be in March and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on where we go next!