“Star Wars: Adventure Across The Galaxy” Brings Exclusive Merchandise Drops To Amazon

The Star Wars team at Lucasfilm announced a new merchandise program coming exclusively to Amazon called “Adventure Across the Galaxy” starting today.
- “Adventure Across the Galaxy” will give fans themed merchandise from across the Star Wars universe with eight different drops throughout the year.
- Merchandise will include toys, home, collectibles, apparel, and much more, with some of the items being exclusive to Amazon.
- Today’s merchandise drop takes us to the planet Hoth. All items can be viewed on Amazon.com/StarWars.
Star Wars The Black Series Archive Han Solo (Hoth) Toy 6-Inch-Scale The Empire Strikes Back Collectible Figure
- Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo (Hoth) by Hasbro is a rerelease from Hasbro in celebration of Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary.
Star Wars Hoth Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)
Star Wars Visit Hoth Poster T-Shirt
Heroes & Villains Star Wars Planet Hoth Wildlife Wompa T-shirt
Star Wars Hoth Battle Plush 4-Pack, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, C-3PO & Stormtrooper
The next drop will be in March and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on where we go next!