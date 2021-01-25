Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Fun Gifts from Disney Parks, Resorts, and Retailers

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Disney Parks worldwide are helping fans to prepare for the holiday with a variety of adorable gifts to share with your sweetheart.

2021 Valentine’s Day Gifts

February is nearly upon us and that means, Disney Parks around the world are getting ready for Valentine’s Day celebrations! To make this year even more sweet, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans a first look at some of the seasonal gifts available to Disney fans. Among this year’s offerings are products available now at select Disney Parks, shopDisney.com, Disney stores and retailers around the world!

Disney Resorts

Visiting the domestic Disney resort? Be sure to pick up the latest Minnie Mouse headband adorned with Mickey ears and a heart-shaped bow. Then complete your look with an Alex and Ani bracelet. Additionally, guests at Walt Disney World (and on shopDisney) can scoop up the latest MagicBand featuring Simba and Nala from The Lion King to celebrate the holiday.

nuiMOs

The latest plush cuties to arrive on shopDisney are the Disney nuiMOs and boy are they cute. Surprise your sweetie (or yourself) with one or more of the poseable figures. Plus new outfits and style accessories are coming on February 1st. Also available now at Walt Disney World Resort, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Disney stores. Want to know more? Check out Alex’s article detailing the history of Disney nuiMOs.

Hong Kong Disney Resort

Fans in Hong Kong will want to check out this Duffy and Friends Sweet Sweet Friends Collection that features items from keychains, plush, a headband, stationery, and accessories to home decorations

Find these and more at Kingdom Gifts in the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel and the Hong Kong Disneyland Marketplace in Hysan Place.

Shanghai Disney Resort

With two all-new Minnie Mouse ear headbands— one with Chinese auspicious cloud elements that represent good luck and one with heart-shaped polka dots and a heart-shaped bow!

Tokyo Disney Resort

Those living near the Tokyo Disney Resort will want to get their hands on Japanese Tea Chocolate, available at the World Bazaar Confectionery in Tokyo Disneyland and Valentina’s Sweets at Tokyo Disney Sea!

Disney Valentine’s Day Gifts

Those of you not visiting Disney Parks over this next month, check out some products available now at retailers worldwide.

Mickey and Minnie Limited-Edition Dolls

Previously available early to D23 Gold Members, this limited-edition Valentine’s Day doll set features both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in elegant attire. The set will be available beginning January 29th at 7 am PST on shopDisney.com!

World of Disney Love Series Collectible Keys

The following day (January 30th), fans will be able to bring home these World of Disney Love Series Blind Collection Keys. The series will release on shopDisney.com at 7 am PST, and includes five designs, plus a mysterious sixth design.

Valentine’s Day Plush

Our Valentine’s Day-themed Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse plush have gotten all dolled up, ready to make your heart skip a beat and available at shopDisney.com Check out even more adorable couple gifts in our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.

Lovepop Cards

Send a sweet card to your love and fellow Disney fans with these excellent choices from Lovepopcards. Star Wars fans will love the Death Star and Mandalorian inspired designs that let them know you too appreciate the fandom.

Books

Whether you’re single and prefer a good Disney Villains story or are intrigued by the mystery of Anna and Elsa’s parents from Frozen 2, these Disney books are sure to tickle your fancy.