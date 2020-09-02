Book Review – “Frozen 2: Dangerous Secrets” is Iduna and Agnarr’s Perfect Love Story

by | Sep 2, 2020 10:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Often when one enjoys a good book, they may say “I couldn’t put it down.” A nice saying, but when your tummy grumbles reminding you that you have not eaten for a long while because you really couldn’t put this book down, it takes enjoyment to the next level…

Frozen 2: Dangerous Secrets by Mari Mancusi is my favorite, new, epic love story.

It is an easy, enthralling read; one that left me feeling like there is no other way Iduna and Agnarr’s story could be told.

How does Mancusi weave such magic? I don’t know, but here’s a few of many things I adored about this book.

A traditional love story – but Iduna is the hero

A mesmerizing nostalgia oozes out of each adventure-filled page of this book. The story reminded me of my favorite film Ever After, or even Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, and other such transporting tales of star-crossed lovers. While Frozen and Frozen 2 introduced us to the unprecedented adventure story of two sisters, Dangerous Secrets winds back the clock to traditional storytelling while remaining compelling for the modern reader.

Such a description should not deny or dampen the power behind the book’s hero, Iduna, or her perfectly dashing Disney prince, Agnarr. Not only is Iduna a brave, strong, resourceful, kind, person; she is the embodiment of both Elsa and Anna. I am not sure any good qualities are missing from that sort of combination in a person. Agnarr has his faults (as any "human" would), but his devotion to Iduna triumphs, making him a wish-upon-a-star kinda guy.

Iduna is also the crucial link between two worlds; the key to bridging the gap between Arendelle and the Northuldra and disproving misconceptions about foreign peoples and magic. We know that this task falls to Elsa and to Anna in Frozen and Frozen 2, but Iduna paves the way, begins the journey, such that not one but two determined daughters are needed to fill her shoes.

Perfect pace

The pace of this story is flawless. The back and forth chapters between Iduna’s and Agnarr’s perspectives is masterfully crafted such that it propels the story forward without any event overlap.

Also, while I do consider myself an old-school romantic who enjoys playful scenes between friends and lovers complimented by perfectly primed jokes, stories, and in this case, chocolate, not once did I feel that even these relationship-development scenes dragged on. Nor did I grow impatient wondering what might happen next. So much HAPPENS in this book. While “dangerous secrets” lie under the surface at every turn, Iduna and Agnarr’s day-to-day (or year-to-year) twists and turns are such that the reader, too, is forced to shelve the underlying secrets for a while to carry on with the story. Much like real life, no?

The story brilliantly builds on Frozen lore

The story is infallibly consistent with, and beautifully builds upon, Frozen lore. Mancusi cleverly and oftentimes subtly incorporates some of our favorite Frozen events, phrases and language into the book which are a sure treat for diehard fans. It also must be said that Dangerous Secrets is a powerful, standalone story, not just a backstory to Frozen. Readers will not be disappointed. In fact, they will be proud to add this story to the Frozen universe and their collection of Disney stories to revisit for generations to come.

Frozen 2: Dangerous Secrets is currently available for preorder on Amazon and will be released on November 3, 2020.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed