World of Disney, Love Series Collectible Key Blind Packs Coming Soon

The Disney Collectible Key series is expanding to include a new blind pack release. Coming later this year, fans will be able to collect five Keys in the World of Disney, Love Series celebrating five beloved animated classics.

Disney is getting ready to unveil a new blind pack of collectible Keys as part of the World of Disney, Love Series.

Five classic animated Disney films are are included in this upcoming release: The Aristocats – “We go together” Bambi – “You are perfect just the way you are” Dumbo – “A good friend helps you fly” Lady and the Tramp – “Side by side with your loved one” The Lion King – “We are one”

Each Key features red, black, and white coloring with film specific icons and celebrates love as sweethearts or love as friends.

While there’s no confirmed release date other than “coming soon,” based on the images and theme it seems that fans will be able to purchase these around Valentine’s Day.

Additionally, pricing is not yet available, but past Collectible Key releases have retailed for $12.99 each.

As with most Disney Blind Packs, fans won’t be able to request an individual Key design and sales are final—no returns or refunds.

Typically, these Keys are limited release and are available on shopDisney and at Disney stores.

But wait, this isn’t all Disney has to offer. Also coming soon in 2021 are even more Keys!

In February, fans can bring home a Key celebrating the 55th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree.

Later in the year will be an Up themed Key celebrating the movie and Pixar studios.

More Collectible Key Fun: