Canada’s Hilarious Sitcom “Jann” Arrives on Hulu Starring Singer Jann Arden

Hulu has another hilarious Canadian import coming to the streaming network on January 29th with Jann, a half-hour comedy series loosely based on the life of singer Jann Arden. Trying to balance a shrinking music career, jealousy over an ex, dueling managers and being there for her family, Jann finds comedy in a variety of situations with guest appearances from contemporaries like Sarah McLachlan and Feist.

Jann Arden plays herself, struggling to get booked for the types of gigs she feels she deserves. When a young new manager named Cale (Elena Juatco) offers to work pro bono, her longtime manager Todd (Jason Blicker) feels threatened and the two start trying to one-up each other. Struggling with money, a recent breakup, looking after her mother and dealing with her frequently pregnant sister, Jann is finding everything hard to balance.

The series comedically deals with the fleeting nature of fame and the extent to which stars go to stay relevant. With the first two seasons arriving together on Hulu, subscribers can enjoy this fresh Canadian hit alongside other great shows like Letterkenny and Schitt’s Creek on Hulu.

