TV Recap: “Grown-ish” Season 3, Episode 10 – “Hard Place”

This episode is official titled “Hard Place” — but we could call it “The Food Episode,” because everyone was hungry this week. Whether it be starving for bacon or intimacy, everyone had their cravings laid out on the table.

For Ana, she was craving for her relationship with Javi to move to the next level. She had been taking it slow, trying to rid herself of her previous badly paced relationships. As she was finally ready to take the next step with Javi, he revealed he was celibate. [insert record scratch noise] It looked like Ana was going to stay hungry for a while longer.

Talking it out with the crew, she started to speak out loud her thoughts on the new wrench in her relationship. The news came out of nowhere and she was still in shock. While she was eager to jump into bed with her man, she also found it sort of refreshing. A relationship that doesn’t necessarily end with under-the-sheet activities? A concept! Yet, as the days passed and the episode continued, her refreshed state turned to tepidness. When you’ve made it to the point where you’re saying “We could play Jenga? Jenga is pretty unsexy!”, you know that you’ve hit a wall.

After a rather platonic evening, Ana brings up to Javi how she is in it for the long haul with him. She recognizes and appreciates his commitment to celibacy, but she knows that she needs similar strength to allow her to succeed at this undertaking alongside him. While Javi is initially just thankful the relationship didn’t end, he offers to show Ana how he finds the strength.

Bring in the cool church! They are outdoors, everyone is in casual wear, there’s a DJ, and the pastor is wearing a flannel tied around his waist. Cool church is Javi’s beacon of strength and all the cool-ness is too much for Ana not to feel changed. She has a revitalized relationship with God, Javi, and cool pastors who hold microphones like local rappers. COOL!

Meanwhile, Aaron is begrudgingly attending meetings of the Black Student Union with his new girlfriend, even though his relationship with the organization is a messy one. While he wants to support the arguments presented by the BSU, he has always felt its presence on campus is just an excuse for barbequing and potato salad, no real change.

When he arrives at the meeting (potato salad being served, of course), he finds out that the BSU sent a petition to the Dean of Cal U regarding how their tuition dollars were helping to fund private prisons. Aaron is shocked and immediately looks into this disgusting use of funds, only to find out that the private prisons are also funding the school security team. A hat on a hat, if you ask me.

In the hopes to enact real change on campus, Aaron creates a peaceful poster takeover across campus, canvassing every wall to inform fellow students of the grave misuse of their payments. When confronted by the on campus police, Aaron mentions how nothing he is doing is wrong, as the posters are just informational and he’s peacefully putting them up. Of course, like it often is for black individuals in this country, the police use unnecessary means and arrest Aaron, whilst a large group of students films him for his own safety. The last we see of him, he’s handcuffed and being led across campus by an officer.

