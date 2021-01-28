TV Recap: “Grown-ish” Season 3, Episode 10 – “Hard Place”

by | Jan 28, 2021 5:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

This episode is official titled “Hard Place” — but we could call it “The Food Episode,” because everyone was hungry this week. Whether it be starving for bacon or intimacy, everyone had their cravings laid out on the table.

For Ana, she was craving for her relationship with Javi to move to the next level. She had been taking it slow, trying to rid herself of her previous badly paced relationships. As she was finally ready to take the next step with Javi, he revealed he was celibate. [insert record scratch noise] It looked like Ana was going to stay hungry for a while longer.

Talking it out with the crew, she started to speak out loud her thoughts on the new wrench in her relationship. The news came out of nowhere and she was still in shock. While she was eager to jump into bed with her man, she also found it sort of refreshing. A relationship that doesn’t necessarily end with under-the-sheet activities? A concept! Yet, as the days passed and the episode continued, her refreshed state turned to tepidness. When you’ve made it to the point where you’re saying “We could play Jenga? Jenga is pretty unsexy!”, you know that you’ve hit a wall.

After a rather platonic evening, Ana brings up to Javi how she is in it for the long haul with him. She recognizes and appreciates his commitment to celibacy, but she knows that she needs similar strength to allow her to succeed at this undertaking alongside him. While Javi is initially just thankful the relationship didn’t end, he offers to show Ana how he finds the strength.

Bring in the cool church! They are outdoors, everyone is in casual wear, there’s a DJ, and the pastor is wearing a flannel tied around his waist. Cool church is Javi’s beacon of strength and all the cool-ness is too much for Ana not to feel changed. She has a revitalized relationship with God, Javi, and cool pastors who hold microphones like local rappers. COOL!

Meanwhile, Aaron is begrudgingly attending meetings of the Black Student Union with his new girlfriend, even though his relationship with the organization is a messy one. While he wants to support the arguments presented by the BSU, he has always felt its presence on campus is just an excuse for barbequing and potato salad, no real change.

When he arrives at the meeting (potato salad being served, of course), he finds out that the BSU sent a petition to the Dean of Cal U regarding how their tuition dollars were helping to fund private prisons. Aaron is shocked and immediately looks into this disgusting use of funds, only to find out that the private prisons are also funding the school security team. A hat on a hat, if you ask me.

In the hopes to enact real change on campus, Aaron creates a peaceful poster takeover across campus, canvassing every wall to inform fellow students of the grave misuse of their payments. When confronted by the on campus police, Aaron mentions how nothing he is doing is wrong, as the posters are just informational and he’s peacefully putting them up. Of course, like it often is for black individuals in this country, the police use unnecessary means and arrest Aaron, whilst a large group of students films him for his own safety. The last we see of him, he’s handcuffed and being led across campus by an officer.

Study Hall Notes:

  • This Week’s C-Plot Sentence Summary – After meeting Sky and Jazz’s father at his food truck, Jillian suggests the twins be the subject of her documentary for her film class.
  • Sky’s Moment of the Week – Sky revealing she has a SAG card for no real reason other than to show off.
  • Vivek is…”getting it” and, honestly, I’m stunned. And disgusted.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed