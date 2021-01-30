Film Review: “Passing” Stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as Two Friends in the 1920’s Who Hide Their Skin Tone In Different Ways

by | Jan 30, 2021 7:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

We tend to think of the “Roaring 20’s” as being particularly glamorous, full of art deco buildings, flapper girls, and all things Gatsby. While F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel has become synonymous with the times, the realities of being Black during the era is better represented in Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel, Passing. Adapted for the screen by Rebecca Hall in her directorial debut, the Sundance Film Festival premiere allowed the societal complexities of the era to come to light.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

The title refers to fair-skinned Black persons who could “Pass” for white, which is what Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) is doing at the start of the film. Escaping the heat, she enters a ritzy hotel’s tea lounge where a blonde woman ends up being an old high school friend, Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga). Upon reconnecting, they have mixed reactions to the way the other has chosen to live with their ability to mask their skin tone.

Irene lives in Harlem with her Black doctor husband (André Holland) and their two sons, volunteering her free time to organize community events. Clare married a white man named Jack (Alexander Skarsgård), who proves himself to be deeply racist upon Irene’s one encounter with him. And although their reconnection was fleeting, Clare continuously writes Irene and eventually forces her way into her life, realizing how much she has missed the identity she left behind long ago.

While not exactly a psychological thriller, the film gives you a lot to think about without being over with its themes. In addition to racial identity and societal racism, subtext includes themes of sexuality questioning, infidelity and jealousy. At times, the story felt like it was heading in a The Hand That Rocks the Cradle direction, but it never gets that twisted.

One of the things Passing brilliantly does is shooting the picture as if it was made in the 1920’s or 30’s. Filmed in black and white and a 4:3 aspect ratio, the lens focus is never so sharp that it feels like it was made today, although it also never adds excessive grain or noise, striking a balance somewhere in between. Camera moves rarely achieve shots that wouldn’t have been possible at the time either, save for just a few exceptions to the rule. If you randomly caught it on TCM, you’d have a hard time placing exactly when it was made. Even the sound design heightens elements for dramatic effect.

Passing is the type of film that sits with you long after the credits roll. It makes a few obvious statements, but leaves you with a lot of questions to digest and themes to ponder. Like life itself, there are no easy or straightforward answers and that's just part of the picture’s charm. The ending, as written in 1929, is both shocking and somewhat unsatisfying, but also the kind that makes films like this become a cult classic.

I give Passing 4 out of 5 stars.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed