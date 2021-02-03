Star Spotlight: “How I Met Your Mother”

by | Feb 3, 2021 7:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Star will premiere as the sixth tile on Disney+ in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe on February 23rd, but what content will be available on the last Tuesday of this month. ‘Star Spotlight’ is a series of articles meant to highlight what is coming to the platform based on the schedule Disney+ has released. For the first article in the series, I decided to focus on one of my favorite sitcoms of the 2000s, How I Met Your Mother. 

The 2005-2014 sitcom is about lovelorn architect Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) who starts the show by sitting his two teenaged kids down to tell them the story of how he met their mother. Costarring Jason Segel, Alyson Hanigan, Coby Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris, the show traces the life of Ted and his friends as they start their lives in New York in their late twenties and follows them through nine seasons.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Studios, the show helped make the cast members household names, and reintroduced Neil Patrick Harris to audiences in a far different role than his childhood role as Doogie Howser M.D.

While Ted’s journey to find the future mother of his children is filled with drama and hilarity, it was the bond he had with his friends Marshall (Jason Segel), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Robin (Cobie Smulders), and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) that helped keep the show funny and relevant as the weeks and years went by.

Over the nine seasons there have been highs and lows in the quality of the storyline, but something that always stood out to me was how the concept of how Ted met the mother stayed front and center in the storyline. As an audience you get to see how all the highs and lows he experiences leads up to meeting his future wife. Of all the shows on television, the character of Ted Mosby seems like the most human and relatable to everyday life.

Josh Radnor had a difficult task playing Ted with such a strong and talented cast. It would be easy for Ted to get lost in the shuffle with the antics of Barney and Lily and Marshall. What makes Ted Mosby so likeable and compelling throughout the nine-season run is that he never waivers in his ideals. In pursuit of true love, Ted dates a variety of women, including Robin, but struggles to find ‘the one’.

Viewers will need to commit to the series to see the resolution, but it’s worth it. To me, the series finale is the perfect and only way to wrap up the nine-year run of the show. If you watch the series from the pilot to the end, you will see that executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas had telegraphed how there was only one way for this show to have ended.

Check out all 208 episodes of How I Met Your Mother when Star debuts on Disney+ in international markets on February 23.      

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed