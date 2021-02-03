Film Review: “The Game” Gives an Inside Look Into Match Day as a Soccer Referee That Will Leave You Wanting More

by | Feb 3, 2021 12:05 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Pure adrenalin, nerves skyrocketing, the crowd chanting. It’s only 17 minutes long, but the short-film documentary The Game will have you wish it was either longer, or shorter, depending on how you can handle the pressure of being a referee in the Swiss Super League.

We start off with a look at the beginning of game day. With fans in the stands, we see Fedayi San’s father and son take their seats in anticipation of the game. Back in the locker rooms, we are introduced to Fedayi who we will be following during the game, the other refs, and stadium security as they go through their own rituals of listening to music and getting prepped while you hear the chants of the crowd in the background that would give you goosebumps for days.

The pressure comes early and often for Fedayi and us viewers when the game starts. Constantly running to the ball, we see how quickly and accurately referees must be when it comes to calls on the field. Fedayi is given bits of information through his earpiece from watchers above as we race from one end to another to help him in making decisions. The camera angles during the match make you feel like you’re right there, with every cut and sprint to the ball making you a part of the story.

When a foul is called, we see the first signs of influence given by players on both teams, arguing that it was or wasn’t, with details also coming in through Fedayi’s earpiece to give him more knowledge on the play he may not have seen to confirm his call.

As the game continues, a yellow card is given to a player that seems controversial. We later run by a play that Fedyai starts to have second opinions about but the moment is gone and we have to live with the call made. All of this happens while we see his family, commentary teams, and others discuss the play arguing both sides of the decision.

The Game finishes as quickly as it started but the amount of respect you gain for referees will stick with you long after the final whistle. It’s a fantastic dive into the amount of pressure they face in a soccer match. As a fan, my only wish is that we got more in-depth, but the length should allow anyone and everyone to enjoy this look into the job and give you a chance to finally breathe when it’s over.

You can watch The Game right now streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed