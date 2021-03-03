Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 51: The Empire Strikes Back with George Kostal

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #51: The Empire Strikes Back with George Kostal

Date: March 3rd, 2021 (recorded February 27th)

Topics

“Veers Watch” creator George Kostal joins host Mike Celestino to discuss his love of Julian Glover’s now-legendary Imperial officer character and the legacy of The Empire Strikes Back as part of our yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

