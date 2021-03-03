Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 51: The Empire Strikes Back with George Kostal

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #51: The Empire Strikes Back with George Kostal
Date: March 3rd, 2021 (recorded February 27th)
Listen
Topics
“Veers Watch” creator George Kostal joins host Mike Celestino to discuss his love of Julian Glover’s now-legendary Imperial officer character and the legacy of The Empire Strikes Back as part of our yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.