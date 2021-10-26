“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection Coming to ColourPop October 28th

Disney has had lots of makeup collaborations this past year, and while we love all of them, not every collection speaks to every fan. If you’ve been waiting for the right theme to arrive, this could be your lucky week because ColourPop is introducing The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection this Thursday (October 28th)!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection – ColourPop

Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock and Barrel and even Zero are all part of this new ColourPop and Disney collaboration that celebrates two seasonal holidays. The collection features bright and bold colors along with some deep jewel tones that will make your eyes and lips simply pop, not to mention “blacklight activated packaging for Oogie Boogie’s pleasure” It’s playful, fun and a little bit wicked! Below is a list of what’s featured in this exciting new release.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Palette

Trio of Terror Jelly Much Shadows

LUX Lipstick Decorations (3)

BFF Liquid Liners (2)

Master of Fright Glitterally Obsessed

Zero Blending Sponge

Face Crystals

Fans can sign up for a notification when the collection goes on sale, but that’s not all! They can also enter for a chance to win one of five complete collections of The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetic set. The collection launches October 28th at 10am PT.