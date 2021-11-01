Work, Play, and Relax with New Mickey and Friends and Star Wars Beanbag and Plush Collections from Yogibo

by | Nov 1, 2021 11:48 AM Pacific Time

Relax at home or on the go with your favorite Disney and Star Wars pals thanks to Yogibo! The maker of all things cuddly, squishy, and comfy has expanded their Disney themed offerings, just in time for the holidays. From Huggers (beanbags) and Mates (plush) to character mats and Traybos (lap desk) you can work, play, or chill with a magical assortment of functional items all inspired by Disney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Yogibo Mickey and Friends Collection

Your favorite Disney characters have gotten a Yogibo makeover! Mickey and Friends are here to help you stay comfortable and happy whether you’re having fun or catching up on homework and emails. From small hand held pals to oversized beanbag chairs, everyday can be awesome with Mickey and the gang. Items are sold separately and prices range from $10-$209.

Yogibo Disney Mickey And Friends Huggers

Meet your new best – and squishiest – friends, Yogibo’s Disney Mickey and Friends Huggers! These giant sized beanbag friends are perfect for crashing, sitting, relaxing, napping, you name it! Available in Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck.

Yogibo Disney Mickey And Friends Bubble 2.0

Filled with the signature Yogibo comfy beads to create a cloud of coziness, these seats feature zero pressure points and 100% adaptable awesomeness. The plush cotton/spandex outer cover is also machine washable, just zip it off for easy cleaning. Available in Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse styles.

Yogibo Disney Mickey And Friends Mats

For use indoors and outdoors, the Yogibo Disney Mats add character flare to the home. Completely non-slip and with a strong grip-layer and stain proof, they are versatile and perfect for the whole house from the playroom to the outdoor deck. Available for purchase in three character designs and in sizes small (3.2 x 4.8 ft) and large (4.5 x 6.5 ft) exclusively on Yogibo.com.

Yogibo Disney Mickey And Friends Traybo 2.0

The limited edition Disney Mickey and Friends Traybo 2.0 features special inspired characterization and Yogibo’s signature fabric and conforming fill. Available in Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck styles.

Disney Mickey And Friends Yogibo Squeezibos

Made of super soft plastic rubber and Yogibo’s iconic fabric, Squeezibo are the only gel fidgets on the market and are oh-SO collectible. Grab one and bring it with you anywhere you need a fun distraction! Available in Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.

Yogibo Disney Mickey And Friends Mates

Introducing the official Disney Mickey and Friends Mate collection from Yogibo. These pals are unlike any other stuffed animal on the market, so hurry and adopt a new friend today! Available in Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Yogibo Disney Rainbow Mickey & Minnie Mouse Mates

Classic Disney characters are joining Yoigbo’s Pride collection and Disney is donating funds as part of Yogibo’s commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities. To learn more visit, RainbowDisneyCollection.com.

Yogibo Star Wars Collection

In addition to the playful Mickey and Friends designs, Yogibo also has an adorable selection of Star Wars supports, pods, ottomans, pillows and a brand new The Child Hugger.

Yogibo Star Wars Series The Mandalorian Child Hugger

This full-sized beanbag pillow friend is filled with the signature Yogibo comfy beads that conform to the body with zero pressure points for ultimate relaxation. Available exclusively on Yogibo.com

More Yogibo Star Wars

 
 
