Learn About the Past, Present and Future of Cave-Dwelling in “Overheard at National Geographic”

by | Nov 3, 2021 11:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Season 8 of Overheard at National Geographic began with the world’s most famous cave dwellers, bats. A fitting segue into episode 2, this week’s new release focuses on people who live in caves. It’s not just focusing on the past, but also the present and future. Here’s a recap of “Modern Lives, Ancient Caves.”

(Tamara Merino/National Geographic)

(Tamara Merino/National Geographic)

This episode is hosted by Davar Ardalan, who explains that over 30 million people currently live in caves in China alone. Cave dwellings can be found all over the world and in fact, some of the earliest pilgrims in the United States first set up communities in caves along the Delaware River. That was the beginning of the nation’s first capital, Philadelphia, where some of these cave dwellings still exist as basements of houses and businesses along Front Street. That was in 1681, just 340 years ago.

Cave expert and author William Hunt is one of the special guests for this episode, who traces modern-day fascination with caves to French photographer Félix Nadar. He invented the first battery-operated light and used it to photograph the catacombs under Paris, which kickstarted a trend in 1861 for Parisians to explore the underground tunnels for fun. He also dives into the mythology of caves, adding that every ancient culture has a concept of an underworld, many of them having their own deep cave systems. These ancient civilizations also started the practice of going underground and extracting minerals like gold, silver and diamond.

The majority of the episode features Chilean photographer and National Geographic Explorer Tamara Merino, who has visited and documented three modern-day cave-dwelling communities and hopes to continue her work soon. First up is Hatch Rock, Utah, where fundamentalist Mormons have lived in manmade cave dwellings since the 1970s. It’s a completely self-sustaining society, living off their own water well and using solar power to provide electricity and internet access to each dwelling. Known as “The Rock,” the polygamist community lives away from the mainstream Mormon culture that shuns their ways.

In Coober Pedy, Australia, which is known as the “Opal capital of the world,” mining traditions that were started 46,000 years ago by aboriginal cultures are still in practice today by a society of miners who also live in dugouts in order to protect it. The underground lifestyle also keeps the residents cool, with hot surface temperatures but a comfortable 75 degrees Fahrenheit underground. Finding opal is rare here, but when a resident does find some, it has the power to change their lives.

In the Andalusia region of Spain in a mountainous cave system, Jewish and Muslim populations escaped being forced to convert to Christianity in 1492. It has continued to become a home for thousands of people fleeing political turmoil and constraints of conventional life, with residents including residents of other parts of Europe as well as Africa. In Sacromonte, the darkness acts not as something to fear but as a place of refuge.

It’s estimated that over half of the Earth’s caves are still unexplored and with climate change proposing new threats to our above-ground way of living, both William Hunt and Tamara Merino discuss a vision of the future where much of society moves underground. In East Asia, large-scale housing projects are already building underground levels of apartments. It’s a more eco-friendly way of living and one that can help reduce our carbon footprint on the world. Next up for Tamara Merino are visits to other cave-dwelling communities in Tunisia, Mexico, and China.

Click here to listen to “Modern Lives, Ancient Caves.”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed