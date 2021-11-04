Book Review – “Star Wars Year By Year: A Visual History – New Edition” Updates Essential Chronicle Through 2021

by | Nov 4, 2021 1:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

50 years ago, George Lucas began his feature filmmaking career with the release of THX 1138, and the storytelling legacy he subsequently built with his own two Star Wars movie trilogies continued under Lucasfilm’s new owner Disney beginning in 2012.

This week saw the release of Star Wars Year By Year: A Visual History – New Edition, a thoroughly updated and expanded version of the fascinating hardcover coffee-table book first released in 2010 (with other editions having been published in 2012 and 2016, to mark other unique occasions in Lucasfilm history such as the Disney acquisition and the launch of the sequel trilogy).

Adding to previous chapters written by Ryder Windham (Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of Darth Vader), Daniel Wallace (The Art of Star Wars Rebels), and Pablo Hidalgo (The Star Wars Book), new contributor Kristin Baver (Skywalker: A Family at War) has partnered with Hidalgo to chronicle the plentiful real-world, behind-the-scenes, and public events surrounding the Star Wars franchise between the years of 2013 and 2021. But as someone who didn’t own any of the previous editions of this book before receiving Star Wars Year By Year: A Visual History – New Edition, I found myself engrossed in the nearly 400-page hardcover volume from the very beginning. From the top, Windham dives into 20th Century events that predate development of Star Wars, exploring the evolution of the film industry and historical happenings that helped provide a foundation for George Lucas’s rise to prominence as a filmmaker in the 1970s– and a narrative and cultural groundwork for A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Then Wallace tackles the “Dark Times,” the period from the mid-80s through the early 90s during which there wasn’t a tremendous amount of Star Wars content being produced, though he does manage to find plenty to talk about anyway, and fortunately this era ends with the then-flourishing Expanded Universe of novels and comic books, plus the relaunch of Hasbro’s popular Star Wars action figure line. And after Hidalgo tackles the prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars animated series, he and Baver take on the new stuff: basically everything that has happened since Disney bought Lucasfilm. It’s particularly interesting how all of these authors place milestones in the Star Wars timeline within the context of real-world current events such as numerous NASA space launches all the way up through the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building this year. The vast majority of entries are accompanied by illustrations, set photography, and/or poster art promoting the various releases documented within, and it was great to be reminded of events I had forgotten about– not to mention more than a few I had the wonderful opportunity of attending myself, such as Star Wars Celebrations and movie premieres.

I think for Star Wars fans who grew up on the franchise, this New Edition of Star Wars Year By Year is going to be an essential keepsake for their collection, and a fairly exhaustive reminder of the almost-daunting amount of material that has been released from this beloved fictional universe, plus the impact that it has had on (and had from) human society as a whole. And for fans who have more recently been introduced to the George Lucas-created saga, this will be an essential guide to things they may have missed. What better way to catch up on five decades’ worth of Star Wars history than with this chronicling penned by some of the world’s foremost experts on the subject? Whether you’re a lifelong Star Wars devotee searching for another hit of nostalgia or a casual enthusiast looking to brush up your knowledge of Lucasfilm’s past and present, I can’t think of a better researched, more comprehensive, or more visually appealing source than this book.

Star Wars Year By Year: A Visual History – New Edition is available now wherever books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed