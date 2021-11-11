Film Review: “Home Sweet Home Alone” Centers Its Narrative on the Thieves Rather Than the Child

by | Nov 11, 2021 6:05 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Home Alone is a franchise that already felt bled dry. The 1990 John Hughes holiday classic inspired a direct sequel with the same cast and creative team, essentially a rehash, which begat three additional films that stuck to the formula. Could Home Sweet Home Alone be any different?

(20th Century Studios/Disney+)

(20th Century Studios/Disney+)

The latest attempt to breathe new life into the stale series takes a new approach, having the burglars take the A plot and the kid defending his home becoming a secondary factor. Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney play Pam and Jeff Fritzovski, a married couple who can’t bear to tell their kids that they’re about to lose their home. During an open house, Max Mercer (Archie Yates) and his mom Carol (Aisling Bea) pop in to use the bathroom, pointing out that an ugly heirloom is actually of value. When it goes missing, the couple assumes that Max took it at the same time that he gets left behind by his large family.

Part of the original film’s secret to success wasn’t just the undeniable charm of Macaulay Culkin and the way he foiled Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, but also its heart and warmth. Home Sweet Home Alone ultimately falls flat by not nailing this aspect, with the leads being too slapstick and single-minded to capture the audience’s heart. It’s painful to watch them go through Max’s traps and even the charm of Archie Yates, who stole scenes in Jojo Rabbit, isn’t enough to make the entire ordeal not feel terrible.

Even the soundtrack feels uninspired, pulling not only the same songs from the first two films but also the same recordings. As talented as composer John Debney is, the score heavily relies on recycling John Williams’ pieces. The film doesn’t go more than 10-minutes between callbacks to the first two films, even including a tongue-in-cheek joke about Hollywood’s insistence on remaking classics, using an in-universe remake of “Angels With Filthy Souls” as the MacGuffin. But in that moment, the audience is feeling the exact same sentiment.

(20th Century Studios/Disney+)

(20th Century Studios/Disney+)

Home Sweet Home Alone is essentially a watered-down version of the classic film. It gives the thieves a more honest motivation to break in. the traps, set by a child, are less life-threatening this time around, and therefore, it may be some parents’ preferred version for their kids to watch. But when it comes to settling in as a family for a Christmas movie, it doesn’t hold a candle to the first two.

I give Home Sweet Home Alone 2 out of 5 Elf on the Shelf figures.

Home Sweet Home Alone premieres Friday, November 12th on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed