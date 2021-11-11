Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 80: The Phantom Menace with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #80: The Phantom Menace with David Murto
Date: November 11th, 2021 (recorded November 8th)
Listen
Topics
Recurring “Who’s the Bossk?” guest David Murto joins host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace as part of our yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus, the final LEGO Masters interview from season 2 features the winning team of brothers Mark and Steven, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.