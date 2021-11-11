Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 80: The Phantom Menace with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #80: The Phantom Menace with David Murto

Date: November 11th, 2021 (recorded November 8th)

Listen

Topics

Recurring “Who’s the Bossk?” guest David Murto joins host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace as part of our yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus, the final LEGO Masters interview from season 2 features the winning team of brothers Mark and Steven, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

