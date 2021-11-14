Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “One Good Cop”

by | Nov 14, 2021 10:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Michael Keaton is currently headlining the gripping drama series Dopesick on Hulu and Disney+, but have you seen him in One Good Cop? This 90’s gem from Disney’s vault is our film for the week.

The Plot

Det. Artie Lewis and his partner Stevie lead a high-profile arrest which gets Stevie killed and leaves his three children orphaned. Artie and his wife Rita are left caring for the kids.

The problem for Artie is that he and Rita never planned to have kids, and with Stevie’s three girls, they must make some changes in order to maintain their guardianship of the children. Artie has little money saved, and he is forced to take desperate measures.

Knowing that local drug dealer Benjamino has excess cash, Artie decides to rob from the rich criminal to help make his family dream come true. But Artie isn’t interested in the money, so after the robbery, he takes only what he needs and then gives the rest to a local church.

Problems arise when Artie’s informant gives him up to Benjamino, and the one good cop is taken hostage. About to be killed, Artie finds some help from an undercover agent and survives. Help from his colleagues spares Artie an investigation and any consequences for his actions.

The Good

Michael Keaton is great as Artie Lewis. He walks a fine line of being a decent human being, good friend, and righteous cop, who is out of options. The premise of the film is that Artie is a good guy and when faced with desperate measures, even the good can do wrong. What Lewis does is wrong, there is no doubt about it, but Keaton’s performance makes the wrong okay, and absolves the character of his sin. Only Michael Keaton could walk that fine of a path on such a narrow tightrope.

Rene Russo is wonderful as Rita. Her character is tough, loving to her husband, and shows many of the same characteristics that Keaton upholds on the screen. They are a perfect match.

Tony Plana is wonderfully evil as Benjamino. He plays the drug dealer with joy, while also showing what a ruthless monster the character can be. His character is stereotypical with standard villain tropes, but Plana alleviates those problems with the joy of his presence and the inherent villainy of Benjamino.

The Bad and the Ugly

Artie Lewis commits multiple crimes so he can pay for the house for his family and receives no punishment for his transgressions. While the film is meant to end happily, the fact that Artie gets away with his crimes because he takes out some drug dealers, seems to contradict the title of the film. Artie faces no repercussions. He lives happily ever after despite the fact that he is a criminal now.  

Beyond the Film Facts

  • David Netter, who was uncredited for his role in the film, was nominated for a Young Artist Award.  
  • The film was originally titled We’re Alive, which is the saying that Artie and Stevie have after they complete an arrest.
  • Michael Keaton and Rene Russo were linked for three possible team ups that never happened. Keaton was originally offered the role of Chili Palmer in Get Shorty, as well as Lethal Weapon, and prior to Keaton’s departure from Batman Forever, he would have costarred with Russo as well.
  • The film was negatively reviewed by critics at the time of its release. Roger Ebert focused on how the happy ending is a result of a silent coverup by Artie’s fellow officers. To Ebert, the crime Artie commits does not bring a happy ending to his mind.

The Streamy Award

{Watch on your phone (1) Watch on a tablet (2) Perfect travel entertainment (3) Best at home with the biggest screen (4)}

One Good Cop takes a standard premise, rob from the rich and give to the poor, and places it in a unique format. While Roger Ebert makes many valid points in his criticisms about the coverup and the ending of the film, as a filmgoer I’m going to let those pass because of terrific performances by Michael Keaton, Rene Russo, and Tony Plana.

One Good Cop gets a level 3 ‘Streamy Award’. If you are setting off on a trip and need an entertaining action-packed movie, then One Good Cop is the perfect choice.

Cast and Crew

  • Michael Keaton as Artie Lewis
  • Rene Russo as Rita Lewis
  • Anthony LaPaglia as Stevie Diroma
  • Kevin Conway as Lieutenant Quinn
  • Rachel Ticotin as Grace
  • Tony Plana as Benjamino
  • Benjamin Bratt as Felix
  • Vondie Curtis-Hall as Father Wills

Directed by Heywood Gould

Produced by Hollywood Pictures         

Release Date: May 3, 1991

Budget: $4 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $11,276,846

Coming Soon

In celebration of the recent Tom Hanks film Finch, we look back at his 2004 Coen Brothers collaboration, The Ladykillers.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed