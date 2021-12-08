TV Recap: Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)

by | Dec 8, 2021 1:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

School is in session with Abbott Elementary. The “Pilot” episode kicks off with an exterior shot of Abbott Elementary School and the audience is introduced to teacher Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson). Between discussions with her students about Toy Story and American Gangster, we learn a lot about Ms. Teagues. Being interviewed for a behind the scenes program which the principal set up, the audience is treated to ‘candid’ moments with the staff of the school.

New to the profession, Janine is an idealist who believes in the nobility of her job, despite the lack of pay, and the lack of funds for her school. Even though there is no cash for the classes, Janine tells us there is plenty of city money to renovate the Eagles stadium. What really bothers Janine is the loss of her classroom rug because a student peed on it.

After spending time with Janine, we are introduced to the rest of the staff at the school. We meet Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), a senior teacher at the school who commands the respect of her students. Janine idolizes Barbara.

Jacob Hill (Chris Perfettit) teaches history at the school and is a new teacher like Janine. They were hired together and are two of the three remaining new teachers who are still working in the classroom. The grade 2 teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and the principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) are also introduced.

The audience quickly learns that Ava has little interest in the school but can fire someone if they break a rule. Substitute teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) arrives and quickly learns that Abbott Elementary School is a unique place. Gregory had interviewed to be the principal at Abbott but was beaten out by Ava. Now he is toiling away as a substitute until he gets an administration job.

Janine’s idealism is crushed when Ava spends all the emergency money provided by the district on a new school sign that features her. Instead of getting a new rug for the classroom, Janine has nothing, and decides to complain to the superintendent, which quickly backfires. Ava learns of Janine’s complaint and tries to punish her in front of the staff. This fails as Barbara stands up for Janine which quickly ends the punishment workshop.

Barbara also dispenses some wisdom to Janine. To Barbara, teachers at Abbott Elementary must do everything. Relying on others, like Ava, is simply not possible. Then Melissa helps Janine get a rug from some unknown sources, and all is right in the world.

While Janine is learning how to cope with the realities of teaching, she continues to show her optimism. She helps Gregory settle into his role at the school and even tries to fix the broken toilet, which only ends with poor Janine being soaked by the malfunctioning commode.

My Take:

I wasn’t sure what to expect with Abbott Elementary and I was pleasantly surprised. While it was funny to watch all the ways a teacher could be fired, it was nice to see the profession was given respect without getting sentimental and sappy.

Quinta Brunson is hilarious as Janine. She not only exemplifies the earnestness of new teachers, but the determination that many people in the profession show in trying to help their students. The supporting cast is brilliant. From Sheryl Lee Ralph as the veteran Barbara to Janelle James as the self-centered Ava, Abbott Elementary is populated with a diverse set of characters with their own unique personalities.

As a teacher, I wondered how the profession would be portrayed in the show. I am pleased to say that Abbott Elementary is very funny, but also focuses on real world issues, as well as incorporating one of the most high-brow uses of a toilet joke I have ever seen.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed