CBS Releases First Look at New Father/Daughter Medical Drama “Good Sam”

CBS just released a first look at the new father-daughter medical drama Good Sam, set to premiere on Wednesday, January 5th.
What’s Happening:
- Looking for something new to watch this winter? CBS just released a first look at their new medical drama, Good Sam.
- The series stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs as a father and daughter.
- Check out the first look trailer below and catch the premiere Wednesday, January 5th at 10/9c on CBS.
- New episodes will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
- Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Frank Siracusa and John Weber serve as executive producers.
About Good Sam:
- “Good Sam stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.”
Good Sam Cast:
- Sophia Bush – Dr. Sam Griffith
- Jason Isaacs- Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith
- Skye P. Marshall – Dr. Lex Trulie
- Michael Stahl-David – Dr. Caleb Tucker
- Omar Maskati – Dr. Isan M. Shah
- Davi Santos – Dr. Joey Costa
- Wendy Crewson – Vivian Katz
- Edwin Hodge – Malcolm A. Kingsley
