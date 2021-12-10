Bowling Sitcom “How We Roll” Based on Life of Tom Smallwood to Premiere March 31st on CBS

CBS’ new bowling sitcom How We Roll will premiere on Thursday, March 31st at 9:30/8:30 c.

What’s Happening:

CBS just announced the premiere date for the brand-new sitcom How We Roll .

. The comedy is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, who took up bowling after being laid off from working at a car assembly plant in the midwest. The series was previously known as “Smallwood,” but has been retitled.

How We Roll premieres on Thursday, March 31st, at 9:30/8:30 c following the season 2 conclusion of B Positive .

premieres on Thursday, March 31st, at 9:30/8:30 c following the season 2 conclusion of . Paramount+ subscribers can stream new episodes live as they air and on-demand afterward.

The series is produced by CBS Studios with Mark Gross, David Hollander and Brian d’Arcy James serving as executive producers.

About How We Roll:

“As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances: no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right – the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, he begins his new career with the loving ‘OK’ from his wife, Jen; the unfaltering support of Archie, his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen; and the encouragement of his son, Sam. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot, and it’s 300 or bust. “

How We Roll Cast:

Pete Holmes as Tom

Katie Lowes as Jen

Chi McBride as Archie

Julie White as Helen

Mason Wells as Sam