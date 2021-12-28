Beyond the Berm: Southern Cuisine With A California Twist at Huckleberry’s

by | Dec 28, 2021 12:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

While we’re still at the GardenWalk just outside of the Disneyland Resort, it would be nice to get some breakfast or lunch right? Huckleberry’s makes a great stop on your way into the parks for the day, or even if you’re just in this part of town anyway!

Back in 2019, it was revealed that a new eatery, popular at several locations in Northern California, would soon be making its way south to Anaheim, taking up residence in GardenWalk. Huckleberry’s, founded in 2008, was spreading and the GardenWalk location would be the first of several outside of Northern California.

Like so many other restaurants in the area, especially nowadays, Huckleberry’s offers plenty of outdoor seating to take in the atmosphere from the upper levels of its location in GardenWalk. If you go inside, you’ll find a Mississippi atmosphere, a low level bayou in the middle of Anaheim (though, not quite as elegantly accomplished as that other Bayou-themed restaurant across the street, but still good). Once there, you’ll hear the unmistakable sound of  Zydeco and other southern music, and catch glimpses of the weeping willow tree sparkling with fireflies.

Serving up only Breakfast and Lunch, Huckleberry’s offers southern comfort foods but with a California Twist. While basics are still available, there are numerous specialty items that are signature to the restaurant.

Mardi Gras Beignets are a delectable highlight, but be careful, though perfect to fit in the palm of your hand, they are as easy to eat as popcorn and more than a few will likely be had. There are also biscuits, and you can’t have a place called “Huckleberry’s” without a few huckleberries, right? Those appear throughout the menu, but can also be found in the huckleberry muffins. Other appetizers include some patty-sized fried green tomatoes, and fried okra.

The full menu of appetizers are enough to sustain oneself for days, but the star of the restaurant are the sizable entrees. Chicken & Waffles, Skillet Hotties and Signature Omelets all steal the show at breakfast while “N’awlins” sandwiches and even southern fried catfish take over the lunch menu. Personally, I stuck with breakfast even late in the day, as the New Orleans “Skillet Hottie” was enough for me, loaded with Andouille sausage, Louisiana shrimp, and mushrooms covered in jack cheese and a creole sauce.

If this seems too heavy, there are some lighter less-fried options. Soups and sandwiches are also offered, or you can go for Huck’s Chicken Salad – fresh greens topped with seasoned chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, crisp bacon, a hard-boiled egg, and garlic sourdough bread.

To wash it all back, they even have non-alcoholic specialty beverages, including Huck’s Swamp Iced Tea (loaded with Huckleberries) as well as a signature Huckleberry lemonade. All of which are served up in mason jars that are sugar rimmed.

Like I said, Huckleberry’s is a great way to start the day, but maybe just take some time to sit and savor everything you just ate before doing anything crazy next door (or anywhere else). Again, Huckleberry’s is only open for Breakfast and Lunch, everyday from 7:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed