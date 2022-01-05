Daughter Vs. Father – Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Discuss Their Roles in “Good Sam”

by | Jan 5, 2022 6:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

“As a young person, I said I wanted to be a doctor,” actress Sophia Bush explained about her role as Dr. Sam Griffith on the new CBS drama Good Sam. “And I was particularly fascinated with heart surgery, considered it as a specialty. And then my high school drama teacher got in the way and helped put me up in my first play. You can imagine the shock when I told my parents I wasn't going to med school, I was going to go study theater and learn how to do costume makeup. So, it really feels full circle. My parents are thrilled by this.”

(CBS)

(CBS)

Good Sam tells the story of a gifted heart surgeon who takes over as chief of surgery when her boss/father falls into a coma. When he comes out of it, the father and daughter clash over who has authority at the practice. Jason Isaacs plays Dr. Rob Griffith, who he describes as having a god complex. “To take all the power away from someone that is strutting that large and feels like they have the power of life and death, and then to completely, in some ways, emasculate them is an incredibly interesting dynamic,” the actor shared about his role. “It's what launches us off into this void, sort of explores issues that are very specific. And we try and make them real, of course. But they also have great metaphorical value, if it's not too pretentious.”

“We've had a new appreciation for a medical show with such a big heart, pardon the pun,” series creator and executive producer Katie Wech shared. The series was given a pilot order in February 2020 and was six days from shooting when the world stopped due to the pandemic, which gave everyone involved a newfound appreciation for essential workers in the healthcare industry. “It's a medical show with heart and about hearts. And it's also a family show. It's a story about a father and a daughter. And for me, that was the initial spark of inspiration, in addition to the excitement of telling medical mysteries and stories that have life and death stakes, and the heroic medical professionals who save lives every day.”

“My college roommate is an ER doctor, and she ran the whole COVID emergency department during this pandemic,” added executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman. “That's what draws me into stories like this, where you just care so much and want people to get better and have so much respect for the miracles that happen every day. And you really meet people when they're at their most vulnerable, and if you can help them through that, what a gift. And that's something that I would like to watch on TV, so I also like to be a part of it here.”

At the center of Good Sam is a conflicted father/daughter relationship, which was the most attractive aspect of the role for once-hopeful doctor Sophia Bush. “What I find really beautiful about the way that Katie and Jennie have threaded the needle is that both of these people are right, and both of these people have a reason to believe what they believe,” she explained about Sam and Rob’s perspectives. ”It feels real and it feels grounded, and all of the ways that Sam is an optimist, Griff has learned hard lessons and he's pragmatic perhaps to a fault. And each of them thinks the other person needs to either be less practical or less empathetic. And neither of them is.”

You can watch the family dynamic unfold as Doctors Sam and Rob Griffith fight for control in Good Sam, premiering Wednesday, January 5th, at 10/9c on CBS. New episodes stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed