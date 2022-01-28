Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 93: Return of the Mandalorian with Doobie Moseley and Fraggles

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #93: Return of the Mandalorian with Doobie Moseley and Fraggles
Date: January 28th, 2021 (recorded January 28th)
Topics
“Disney Trivia Live!” cohost and Laughing Place cofounder Doobie Moseley returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 – “Return of the Mandalorian.” Plus an interview with Wembley and Mokey Fraggle, stars of the Apple TV+ series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, this week’s Star Wars Headlines, and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.