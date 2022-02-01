Kiefer Sutherland’s Paramount+ Espionage Drama Title Revealed to Be “Rabbit Hole”

The previously untitled Kiefer Sutherland project at Paramount+ has been given a name, Rabbit Hole.
What’s Happening:
- Kiefer Sutherland’s new espionage drama now has a title, Rabbit Hole.
- The 24 and Designated Survivor star will executive produce alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).
- The first season will consist of eight episodes produced by CBS Studios.
- The news was shared today at a TCA press conference.
About Rabbit Hole:
- Rabbit Hole finds private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).