“SEAL Team” Confirmed for Season 6 at Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed SEAL Team for season 6, announced today at a TCA press conference.
What’s Happening:
- Jason Hayes (Bravo 1/1B), Clay Spenser (Bravo 6/6B), Sonny Quinn (Bravo 3/3B), Raymond "Ray" Perry, and Lisa Davis will return in the 6th season of SEAL Team.
- The hit military drama began in 2016 on CBS before moving to Paramount+ for its 5th season.
- The renewal announcement was made today by Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.
- David Boreanaz stars and executive produces the series, joined by a cast that includes Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks.
- SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios.
- Additional executive producers are Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen.
What They’re Saying:
- Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series: “We are very excited to welcome SEAL TEAM back for another season on Paramount+. The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”
