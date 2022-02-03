Four New Documentaries Announced for discovery+ in Spring 2022

by | Feb 3, 2022 12:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

discovery+ announced four new documentaries coming this spring at a TCA press conference, which joins three previously announced titles.

(discovery+)

(discovery+)

New discovery+ Documentaries in Spring 2022:

  • Destination Fear: Trial to Terror (February 24, 2022)
    • In his first-ever documentary and genesis for the hit TV series Destination Fear, Dakota Laden takes his sister Chelsea Laden and best friends Tanner Wiseman and Coalin Smith on a journey to test their limits of fear. Dakota does not tell anyone where they are going, just that they will be sleeping alone for five consecutive nights in five of the most haunted locations in America. What starts out as an experiment in fear turns into a real-life horror movie.
  • Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness (March 8, 2022)
    • A six-part docuseries from 11-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock, following the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own mark on the world.
  • Last Exit: Space (March 10, 2022)
    • Rudolph and Werner Herzog take us on an unforgettable journey into space and living beyond Earth as they look to answer the big question, how close are we to fulfilling our dream of becoming space colonists?
  • Inventions that Changed History (March 31, 2022)
    • An inspiring six-part limited series that tells the unbelievable stories behind our culture’s most notable inventions.
  • Dear Mr. Brody (April 28, 2022)
    • When hippie-millionaire Michael Brody Jr. publicly announced that he would be giving away his fortune in 1970, he and his wife became instant celebrities. They were mobbed by the public, scrutinized by the press, and overwhelmed by a crush of personal letters from across America responding to his  extraordinary offer.  DEAR MR. BRODY uses a mix of archival footage, psychedelic animation, stylized recreations, and interviews with the letter writers themselves, to offer a moving meditation on universal human struggles and needs, as well as a uniquely preserved snapshot of a year of American history that deeply resonates today.
  • Undiscovered: Edgewood (May 19, 2022)
    • From 1955 to 1975, the United States Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research on thousands of soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of potent, mind-altering chemical warfare agents on military personnel as an alternative to traditional mortal combat. Today, many of those soldiers believe that the military broke the law and engaged in a decades-long cover-up to hide the truth about what really happened to them at Edgewood Arsenal. Through shocking, never-before-seen footage of the drug experiments, along with exclusive, first-hand accounts from both the mastermind behind the research and the soldiers who participated in it, UNDISCOVERED: EDGEWOOD will uncover the true story of one of the most bizarre and controversial chapters in recent American history.
  • Uncovered: Finding Amelia (June 9, 2022)
    • It is the greatest unsolved mystery in American history. Amelia Earhart disappears while attempting to be the first woman to fly around the world in 1937. Credible theories remain unproven, and decades of searching have turned up nothing. But now, a team has irrefutable evidence they know Amelia's final resting place and are launching an expedition to finally bring her home.

What They’re Saying:

  • Howard Swartz, Senior Vice President, Docs & Specials (Factual Networks & Streaming): “In 2022, discovery+ will be the place for audiences to dive into enlightening and out of this world stories with our wide range of feature documentaries and premium docuseries. From intimate storytelling in Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness to unpacking tales of our past that can change the course of history, audiences will have a menu of options to satisfy their viewing desires.”
  • Igal Svet, Vice President, Documentaries, discovery+: “Our first year of discovery+ included a groundbreaking set of documentaries and the reaction from both viewers and the doc community has been amazing. We saw audiences flock to the platform for the work of a diverse group of talented filmmakers in a big way. In 2022, we will expand on our promise to bring urgent, surprising & ambitious stories from award-winning filmmakers including Werner & Rudolph Herzog, Nick Brigden and Keith Maitland, to our viewers around the world.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed