Disney+ Orders Unscripted Series “Growing Up” from Brie Larson

Disney+ just announced a new unscripted series from Brie Larson called Growing Up.
What’s Happening:
- During a Disney Branded Television press conference at TCA, Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced a new Disney+ unscripted series titled Growing Up.
- Growing Up is a 10-part series about young adults and their unique experiences in their formative years.
- The series is executive produced by Brie Larson, Nicole Galovski, Raeshem Nijhon, and Carri Twigg.
- Directors of the series include Brie Larson, Yara Shahidi, Sydney Freeland, Elegance Bratton, Ashley Eakin, Ekwa Msangi, Smriti Mundhra, Rudy Valdez, Bernardo Ruiz, Kishori Rajan and Nicole Galovski.
- Growing Up is produced by Culture House for Disney+.
Growing Up Description:
- Growing Up is a groundbreaking hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or "hero," and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.
