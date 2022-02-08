TV Review: Disney+ Korean Series “Snowdrop” Hosts a Smorgasbord of Activity in Premiere Episodes

Drama, action, budding romance, comedy, crime and… even a bit of a supernatural scare? You name it, Snowdrop has it.

Snowdrop is the highly anticipated original television series from Korea coming to Disney+ on February 9th. It is a 16-part series featuring Jung Hae-In, star of Tune in for Love and While You Were Sleeping, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. It is described as a period drama (predominantly set in 1987) that “explores the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil.” This description, however, oversimplifies what at least the first two episodes have to offer.

The pilot runs one hour and thirty minutes long and it covers a lot of ground. While a longer pilot for a new series is the norm, this one introduces many key characters and quite a few subplots. The level of detail involved in each storyline’s introduction is heavy and doesn’t really pull together until the end. I initially wondered if the series was trying to achieve too much, especially as many of the supporting characters appear to get significant screen time. However, it wraps up nicely at the end of episode one with a solid trajectory for future episodes.

Set in Seoul, South Korea, a romance between characters played by Jung Hae-In and Jisoo does play out against a tense political backdrop, though there are multiple layers of drama and character conflict skirting this main event in the first two episodes. The political side of the story, broadly based on conflict between North and South Korea, also explores the private lives of the frontrunning politicians involved, including the tension between their wives. (There are some great scenes of the women’s tea group, where underlying intentions are shrouded in fashion, birthday celebrations and generally keeping up appearances.) National Security is also on the move as it hunts for an alleged North Korean spy. ‘Black Tiger’, one of their most renowned investigators, appears to have an untold backstory involving the newest female agent. There is a lot to unpack.

Viewers also get broad insight into life at the Hosu Women’s University Dormitory. A teen-drama feel permeates this aspect of the show, and is explored primarily through four female characters, including Jisoo’s character, Eun Yeong-ro. The dorm is also where a blood-soaked man bursts in, threatening to put Eun Yeong-ro’s family, friends and her future at the university at risk. There is more to the dorm mistress than meets the eye and I am most looking forward to how her origin story unfolds. So, again, don’t get too comfortable thinking this show is one genre. It isn’t.

From a technical standpoint, Snowdrop strikes an engaging balance between intimate, close-up camera shots and establishing shots. These filming choices work well in inviting viewers into each of the characters’ stories, as well as setting the stage for what is to come. At least one scene includes a ‘bouncing camera’ – with home-footage-like experience – as one of the girls races to take private phone calls at the dorm reception. There are also some very funny moments and even one spooky one. Snowdrop has many moving parts and much to invest in.

Director Jo Hyun-tak says, “Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate.”

Written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak (the duo behind the 2018 thriller Sky Castle), Snowdrop was among the top 5 most watched titles in the majority of APAC markets on Disney+ in its first 5 weeks on the service.

I can see why. Based on the first two episodes, it is worth strapping in for.

Snowdrop premieres on February 9th, 2022 exclusively on Disney+.

