Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 24

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

RockLove

Life is the Bubbles with the Disney x RockLove The Little Mermaid Collection

RockLove is back with a stunning new Disney collection that invites fans to ask “what more is you lookin’ for?” Their latest assortment of jewelry comes right from The Little Mermaid and focuses on sea shells and mermaid tails.

Entertainment Earth

New Wave of Disney Ultimates Figures from Super7 Includes Stitch, Queens of Hearts and More

Four characters from Lilo & Stitch, Fantasia, Alice in Wonderland and Silly Symphonies are coming soon and fans can claim their favorites now.

Ruggable

Marvel Teams with Ruggable for New Line of Rugs Featuring Some of Your Favorite Heroes

Marvel has teamed up with Ruggable to bring you some incredible, machine-washable rugs featuring some of your favorite characters, like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and more.

ColourPop

Colourpop Releases New Darth Vader Shadow Palette in Collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm

Bring some chic to the Dark Side with this special edition Darth Vader Palette that features Empire inspired hues in a cool mix of sleek grays, gunmetals and charcoals, with pops of scarlet and merlot.

Disney Parks

Photos: New Themed Candles Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

Seemingly following in a trend set by Universal Orlando, Disney has a new line of signature candles available at the Disneyland Resort, featuring beautiful ceramic containers themed to different characters and attractions.

Coming Soon

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Tiana Doll Arrives on shopDisney

This lovely Aurora (aka Sleeping Beauty) doll gets her look from designer Victoria Hamilton. It was Hamilton’s lifelong dream to work for Disney and help to create unforgettable memories for guests. For this design, she captures Aurora’s inspirational nature and her genuine beauty.

Pick of the Day

“Awaken memories of 'The World's Most Magical Celebration' when sipping from this souvenir Starbucks mug. It features a matte black finish with the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary logo and base trim in golden splendor.”

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Starbucks Mug | shopDisney – $29.99

