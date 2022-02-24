Life is the Bubbles with the Disney x RockLove The Little Mermaid Collection

RockLove is heading under the sea with two amazing collections inspired by the enchanting life below the surface and one special mermaid in particular: Ariel! Whether looking for earrings, rings or necklaces, the Disney X RockLove The Little Mermaid Collection debuted today and will have fans flipping’ their fins with delight.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

RockLove is back with a stunning new Disney collection that invites fans to ask “what more is you lookin’ for?”

Their latest assortment of jewelry comes right from The Little Mermaid and focuses on sea shells and mermaid tails.

and focuses on sea shells and mermaid tails. Debuting today on RockLove.com, guests can shop two elegant collections that are a nod to the wonderful and mysterious world of mermaids.

These beautiful styles feature sterling silver bands and bases set with gorgeous Austrian crystal gems with one collection offering sea foam, periwinkle, and aquamarine hues and the other shimmering with colors of cobalt blue, purple and emerald.

Disney X RockLove The Little Mermaid Collection includes: Two Ring Styles Three Pairs of Earrings Two Necklaces

The Disney X RockLove The Little Mermaid Collection is available now exclusively at RockLove

Bubble Collection

“Faceted opalescent Austrian crystal solitaires glitter in tones of sea foam, periwinkle, and aquamarine, surrounded by dozens of bezel-set white crystals representing the bubbles of the sea! Paired with charming scallop seashells, this set is the perfect accessory for merfolk!”

Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Bubble Solitaire Necklace – $125

Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Bubble Stud Earrings – $115

Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Seashell & Bubble Ring – $125

Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Seashell Stud Earrings – $70

Tail Collection

“A sculpted mermaid fin ripples gracefully as if underwater. Graceful mermaid tail fins cradle faceted crystals, their stone shapes visible through the openwork of wrapped twin tails. Mesmerizing Austrian crystals glint with the jewel tones of the deepest ocean in rich purple, cobalt blue, and flecks of emerald green.”

Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Tail Fin Pendant – $125

Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Tail Fin Ring – $75

Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Tail Fin Stud Earrings – $60

What They’re Saying: