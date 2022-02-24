New Wave of Disney Ultimates Figures from Super7 Includes Stitch, Queens of Hearts and More

There’s nothing quite as good as a Disney animated classic and Super7 giving fans some new Disney Ultimates Figures to bring to their collections. Four characters from Lilo & Stitch, Fantasia, Alice in Wonderland and Silly Symphonies are coming soon and fans can claim their favorites now.

What’s Happening:

Super7 is bringing their more Disney fun to their line of Ultimates figures with four designs focusing on beloved Animated Classics.

Among the films and characters are: Stitch ( Lilo & Stitch ) Ben Ali Gator ( Fantasia ) Queen of Hearts ( Alice in Wonderland ) Big Bad Wolf ( Silly Symphonies )

These incredible figures measure 7-inches tall and come with multiple accessories including alternate heads and hands so fans can make the most of their displays.

Disney Ultimates Lilo & Stitch 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99

5x interchangeable heads

7x interchangeable hands

1x carrot blaster

1x cake

1x sunglasses

1x superhero cape (soft goods)

Disney Ultimates Fantasia Ben Ali Gator 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Cape (soft goods)

1x hat (removable)

Disney Ultimates Alice in Wonderland Queen of Hearts Figure – $54.99

3x Interchangeable heads

8x Interchangeable hands

1x Dress (soft goods)

1x Heart scepter

1x Flamingo croquet stick

1x Porcupine croquet ball

1x King of Hearts figure

Disney Ultimates Silly Symphonies Big Bad Wolf Action Figure – $54.99

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x pajama dress (soft goods)

1x luggage

1x sheep basket

