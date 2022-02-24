New Wave of Disney Ultimates Figures from Super7 Includes Stitch, Queens of Hearts and More

There’s nothing quite as good as a Disney animated classic and Super7 giving fans some new Disney Ultimates Figures to bring to their collections. Four characters from Lilo & Stitch, Fantasia, Alice in Wonderland and Silly Symphonies are coming soon and fans can claim their favorites now.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Super7 is bringing their more Disney fun to their line of Ultimates figures with four designs focusing on beloved Animated Classics.
- Among the films and characters are:
- Stitch (Lilo & Stitch)
- Ben Ali Gator (Fantasia)
- Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland)
- Big Bad Wolf (Silly Symphonies)
- These incredible figures measure 7-inches tall and come with multiple accessories including alternate heads and hands so fans can make the most of their displays.
- Pre-orders are available now on Entertainment Earth and figures will ship to fans in March 2023.
- Purchase quantities are limited to 2 per person. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Disney Ultimates Lilo & Stitch 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $54.99
- 5x interchangeable heads
- 7x interchangeable hands
- 1x carrot blaster
- 1x cake
- 1x sunglasses
- 1x superhero cape (soft goods)
Disney Ultimates Fantasia Ben Ali Gator 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 1x Cape (soft goods)
- 1x hat (removable)
Disney Ultimates Alice in Wonderland Queen of Hearts Figure – $54.99
- 3x Interchangeable heads
- 8x Interchangeable hands
- 1x Dress (soft goods)
- 1x Heart scepter
- 1x Flamingo croquet stick
- 1x Porcupine croquet ball
- 1x King of Hearts figure
Disney Ultimates Silly Symphonies Big Bad Wolf Action Figure – $54.99
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 1x pajama dress (soft goods)
- 1x luggage
- 1x sheep basket
More Disney Ultimates:
If you love these styles, good news! There’s more!
- Bring home the enchanting world of Wonderland, the adventure of Robin Hood, or the delight of Fantasia with these colorful characters that are set to arrive in June.
- For more retro fun, there’s also Prince John, Sorcerer Mickey and Pinocchio figures to grow your collection.
- If your collection could use a little more zany flair, check out The Animaniacs or The Simpsons figures that will provide you with non-stop silliness for your collection.