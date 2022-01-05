New Wave of “The Simpsons” Ultimates Figures Feature Bartman, Krusty and More

Super 7 is bringing some famous Springfield residents to fans through a series of new Ultimates Figures themed to The Simpsons. Whether you prefer Bartman or Krusty the Clown, these new figures belong in your collection and are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

Super 7 is back with another collection of Ultimates Figures, this time themed to The Simpsons . Four characters have been captured in miniature and will make a great addition to any fan collection.

. Four characters have been captured in miniature and will make a great addition to any fan collection. The series features: Bartman Duffman Hank Scorpio Krusty the Clown

Each figure comes with multiple points or articulation, alternate heads and hands, and accessories specific to the character.

All four figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Bartman

The Simpsons Ultimates Bartman 7-Inch Action Figure

3x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

1x Skateboard

1x Slingshot

1x Bartman utility belt

1x Bartman soft plastic cape

1x Radioactive Man #1 comic book

1x Santa's Little Helper

1x Bird's Nest

Duffman

The Simpsons Ultimates Duffman 7-Inch Action Figure

3x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

1x Duff Beer 7-Pack

1x Duff Beer #1 Foam Finger

1x Santa's Little Helper as Suds McDuff figure

1x Soft Plastic Cape

Hank Scorpio

The Simpsons Ultimates Hank Scorpio 7-Inch Action Figure

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x "World's Best Boss" mug hand

1x Flamethrower

1x Fuel tank

1x Hose

1x Grenade

Krusty the Clown

The Simpsons Ultimates Krusty the Clown 7-Inch Action Figure

3x interchangeable heads

7x interchangeable hands

1x Microphone

1x Box of Krusty-O's

1x Cream Pie

1x Mr. Teeny figure

1x Robe

