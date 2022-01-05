New Wave of “The Simpsons” Ultimates Figures Feature Bartman, Krusty and More

Super 7 is bringing some famous Springfield residents to fans through a series of new Ultimates Figures themed to The Simpsons. Whether you prefer Bartman or Krusty the Clown, these new figures belong in your collection and are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Super 7 is back with another collection of Ultimates Figures, this time themed to The Simpsons. Four characters have been captured in miniature and will make a great addition to any fan collection.
- The series features:
- Bartman
- Duffman
- Hank Scorpio
- Krusty the Clown
- Each figure comes with multiple points or articulation, alternate heads and hands, and accessories specific to the character.
- All four figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in December 2022. Links to individual items can be found below.
Bartman
The Simpsons Ultimates Bartman 7-Inch Action Figure
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 1x Skateboard
- 1x Slingshot
- 1x Bartman utility belt
- 1x Bartman soft plastic cape
- 1x Radioactive Man #1 comic book
- 1x Santa's Little Helper
- 1x Bird's Nest
Duffman
The Simpsons Ultimates Duffman 7-Inch Action Figure
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 1x Duff Beer 7-Pack
- 1x Duff Beer #1 Foam Finger
- 1x Santa's Little Helper as Suds McDuff figure
- 1x Soft Plastic Cape
Hank Scorpio
The Simpsons Ultimates Hank Scorpio 7-Inch Action Figure
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 1x "World's Best Boss" mug hand
- 1x Flamethrower
- 1x Fuel tank
- 1x Hose
- 1x Grenade
Krusty the Clown
The Simpsons Ultimates Krusty the Clown 7-Inch Action Figure
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 7x interchangeable hands
- 1x Microphone
- 1x Box of Krusty-O's
- 1x Cream Pie
- 1x Mr. Teeny figure
- 1x Robe
More The Simpsons:
- Celebrate the animated family’s adventure to ancient Rome with Funko Pop! figures themed to the episode “I, Carumbus.”
- For fans of the Super 7 stylings, there are four other figures that were introduced last year including robot versions of Itchy and Scratchy!
More From Super 7:
- Speaking of Super 7, if you love the look of their collectibles but aren’t in the market for The Simpsons merchandise, there's also a nice assortment of Disney and Animaniacs figures too!