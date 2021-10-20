“The Simpsons” “I, Carumbus” Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Last year The Simpsons featured an episode set in ancient Rome called “I, Carumbus” where Homer was a gladiator, Mr. Burns an Emperor and well, you get the idea. Now Funko has released a series of Pop! figures inspired by the show that are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Long time fans of The Simpsons have some new collectibles to get excited about as Funko introduces five vinyl figures themed to the season 32 episode “I, Carumbus.” These bright yellow Pop! figures are great to give to fans of the series or include in your ever-growing collection.

Bart looks pretty amazing in his Roman attire that features a long red cape, and a leafy crown.

Simpsons Bartigula Bart Pop! Vinyl Figure – $10.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

Homer, is looking a bit more plump than usual as Obeseus, and he’s even enjoying a chicken leg and goblet of what we can only assume is wine.

Simpsons Obeseus Homer Pop! Vinyl Figure – $10.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

Marge has a regal appearance to her and sports a new hairdo, but most noticeable are her big red earrings.

Simpsons Marjora Marge Pop! Vinyl Figure – $10.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

Lisa is dressed in a purple gown that complements her temporary Roman personality. The Pop! also captures her maturity, a signature element of the Simpsons middle child.

Simpsons Lisandra Lisa Pop! Vinyl Figure – $10.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

Ah yes, Mr. Burns, always here to stir up some trouble. Naturally, the Emperor has the best outfit of all from his green crown down to his sandaled feet. Excellent.

Simpsons Emperor Montimus Pop! Vinyl Figure – $10.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

