Colourpop Releases New Darth Vader Shadow Palette in Collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm

Today, Colourpop released a brand new Darth Vader themed shadow palette in collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm!
What’s Happening:
- Bring some chic to the Dark Side with this special edition Darth Vader Palette that features empire inspired hues in a cool mix of sleek grays, gunmetals and charcoals, with pops of scarlet and merlot.
- The palette features Colourpop’s ultra-pigmented, blendable pressed powders with shimmering metallic, super glitzy ultra-metallic, creamy matte and matte with sparkle finishes. It’s long-wearing, applies evenly and feels super velvety.
- Create iconic Imperial looks like a mysterious smokey eye or make it pop with dangerous reds fit for the master of the dark side.
- The Darth Vader Shadow Palette retails for $16 on Colourpop’s website.
- This palette is one of many collaborations that Colourpop has done with Disney and Lucasfilm in the past, including The Mandalorian Shadow Palette and The Child Shadow Palette.
