“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 22nd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 65 – February 22nd, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We start at shopDisney two Dooney & Bourke Collections, Minnie Mouse Ears, a Winnie the Pooh collection and some WDW 50 retro looks. Next we head to Entertainment Earth for Peppa Pig Toys, Handmade by Robot vinyl figures, and the latest wave of Marvel Legends collectibles. Then, we’ll quickly chat about the Tommy Bahama tropical collection and the new Marvel x Pandora charms. Star Wars gives us The Art of The Mandalorian book (and review by Mike C.) as well as more jewelry from Girls Crew.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie Collection

Mickey Mouse is quite the muse for fashion designers and stylists at Dooney & Bourke agree. Their new Disney-themed pattern is pulled right from the film strips of Mickey’s debut cartoon, Steamboat Willie.

Adorable Dooney & Bourke Disney Cruise Line Collection Docks at shopDisney

Set sail into a magical future with a new collection of bags from Dooney & Bourke inspired by Disney Cruise Line! The three piece series made a splash on shopDisney and will have you looking in ship shape for your next outing.

Ahoy! Disney Cruise Line Minnie Mouse Ear Headband is Your Next Must-Have Vacation Accessory

Oooh! Your vacation wardrobe just got better, that’s because shopDisney debuted a new Minnie Mouse ear headband themed to the Disney Cruise Line.

Collegiate Cardigan, Hoodies and More Join Disney Vault Collection on shopDisney

There’s always an anniversary to celebrate at Disney and from late 2021-2022 guests can join in the fun of Walt Disney World’s 50th! As part of the festivities, shopDisney is releasing clothing, collectibles and more including some cute casual apparel that arrived this week.

1971 Style Magic Kingdom Map Spirit Jersey and Crocs Arrive on shopDisney

Spirit Jersey and Crocs are honoring 50 years of Walt Disney World magic with their Retro Map merchandise that debuted at the Resort and has finally made its way to shopDisney.

Winnie the Pooh Home Collection Brings the Hundred Acre Wood to Your Favorite Living Space

Transform your child’s creative space into a darling Winnie the Pooh themed escape with the latest Disney collection of decor and accessories for the home. The collection is decorated in spring colors including soft yellow, pink, red, orange and blue all complimented with Winnie the Pooh, bumble bees, and other character imagery.

Kids Can Stretch Their Imaginations with Peppa Pig Toys and Playsets from Hasbro

The smart and confident Peppa Pig is taking the world by storm and even has her very own theme park in Central Florida! Even though theme park merchandise isn’t available online, fans will find a delightful assortment of Peppa Pig toys at the park as well as on Entertainment Earth.

Handmade by Robots Opens Pre-Orders on New Series of Vinyl Figures

If it’s time to add a new version of Disney figures to your collection, Handmade by Robots has the perfect solution for you with their vinyl characters that look like knitted dolls. Dozens of new characters from favorite Disney franchises (and some non-Disney brands too) are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Blue Marvel, Iron Man, Quake and More Assemble for Newest Wave Marvel Legends Action Figures

A new wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and it’s another Build-A-Figure series, this time featuring Marvel’s Controller.

Tommy Bahama Tropical Disney Collection is the Way to Greet the Summer

If you love sun, sand, surf, and sailing, you’ll want to make room in your closet for this playful assortment of summer fashions starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Avengers Assemble! Exciting New Marvel x Pandora Collection Celebrates Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Marvel’s greatest superheroes are closer than you think thanks to a new collaboration between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora Jewelry. Fans can add their favorite characters from the Infinity Saga to their jewelry collection with a series of beautiful charms.

Book Review – "The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season Two" Collects More Gorgeous Concept Art

Abrams has released a gorgeous follow up to last year’s title, this time focusing on Season Two of The Mandalorian. Mike is once again blown away by the stunning concept art that helped inform the beloved series.

Star Wars x Girls Crew Brings Fun and Elegance to Your Jewelry Collection

While Valentine’s Day is over you don’t need a holiday to celebrate the ones you love (or even treat yourself) with Star Wars-inspired jewelry. StarWars.com is highlighting an elegant and ever growing collection of styles from Girls Crew that includes looks lifted directly from your favorite films.

Add to Your Shopping List

Channel Minnie Mouse with This Charming Polka Dot Baseball Cap

Rock the dots all year long with the ultimate fashion icon Minnie Mouse! A new baseball cap designed after one of Minnie’s early looks has popped up on shopDisney and will make a wonderful addition to your collection.

Disney Pin Mania! Sam Eagle, "Turning Red" and More Styles Pop Up at shopDisney

Is it time to resume your Disney pin collection? Well if you're a fan of the Muppets, Beauty and the Beast, Turning Red, Alice in Wonderland or Cinderella, then yes!

Stoney Clover Lane Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection Brings a Playful Energy to Travel Essentials

Whether or not you’re heading to a Disney Park for your next vacation you can carry Mickey and Minnie (and pals) with you on all your adventures with a new collection of essentials from Stoney Clover Lane.

Outfit Your Team with "Eternals" T-Shirts from shopDisney

With the debut of a new Assembled about Marvel’s Eternals on Disney+ and its arrival on Blu-ray, shopDisney has introduced new T-shirts themed to the heroes!

Ultimate Princess Celebration Snow White Funko Exclusive Pop! and Pin Set Now Available

As Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration continues, Funko is adding their exclusive twist to the merchandise offerings with their Pop! and pins sets. Today’s release? Snow White!

Funko Launches Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters Pop! Collectibles

No one likes monsters, especially when they're Marvel Villains! In conjunction with the new season of Marvel HQ’s Mech Strike: Monster Hunters, Funko is releasing a new wave of collectible Pop! figures featuring infamous baddies.

Marvel x RockLove Debuts New Collection Featuring Headpieces for Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch

Do you know what your jewelry collection is missing? Marvel helmets pendants from RockLove! As of today, the company has launched a new series of necklaces and rings inspired by Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch.

Stitch Crashes Disney Series 10 Coming to shopDisney on February 25th

It’s happening folks, it’s actually happening! Stitch Crashes Disney series 10 will be available starting next week. For this release, Stitch is decked out in pink with a leaf pattern and swirls of wind. He’s also wearing John Smith’s helmet and Pocahontas’ necklace.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!